Engineer Feature: Jim James

Jim James, professional engineer (P.E.), is a senior geotechnical engineer for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, poses for a portrait at the district office in Pittsburgh, Jan. 26, 2023.

Jim James, professional engineer (P.E.), is a senior geotechnical engineer with more than 30 years of experience. He joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District four years ago.



Over the years, he has provided geotechnical engineering design and project management capabilities for a wide range of dam, transportation and water/wastewater projects. Jim has also served as a construction resident engineer for dam rehabilitation projects.



He said he switched from the private sector to focus his work on dams and levees. Specifically, he wanted to help create the future of the Upper Ohio Navigation Mega Project. Jim had worked on various aspects of all three upper Ohio River dams during his time in the private industry.



“I love being an engineer because it allows me to find better ways to solve new versions of old problems,” Jim said. “In the Pittsburgh District, I have the rewarding opportunity to provide a level of mentorship to our rising and talented personnel in the geotechnical engineering section.”



He said he was also attracted to work for the Pittsburgh District because of the opportunity to work on projects that he has lived nearby for so much of his life and will continue to see for years to come.



This region of the country presents a number of exceptional challenges for geotechnical engineers and geologists including weak, unpredictable soil and bedrock types, landslides, and mine subsidence, Jim said.



Jim earned his bachelor’s and Master of Science degrees in civil engineering from Penn State University and is a licensed professional engineer in California and Pennsylvania.



When Jim is not solving subsurface mysteries for the district, he likes working on home improvement projects, hiking with his family and reading.