Engineer Feature: Megan Gottlieb

Photo By Michel Sauret | Megan Gottlieb, professional engineer (P.E.), a hydraulics civil engineer who specializes in water resources and water management for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, poses for a portrait at the Loyalhanna Lake dam in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Jan. 20, 2023. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

Megan Gottlieb, professional engineer (P.E.), is a hydraulics civil engineer who specializes in water resources and water management for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.



As the district’s Water Management Unit lead, Gottlieb oversees the lake elevations and water releases for the district’s 16 reservoirs. She follows strict protocols to ensure water-lake elevations are within their allowable levels. The water released downstream helps improve water quality as well as support inland navigation for the greater region. The district reservoirs also hold back water to reduce the damage from floods.



Gottlieb helps create the future of the Pittsburgh region by learning from devastating floods and water quality problems from the past.



“What I love the most about being an engineer is not only solving complex problems but being able to explain to the public why we do what we do,” she said.



Gottlieb has worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers since 2003 and has been with the Pittsburgh District since 2008.



“I have a lot of exciting projects, but for me, I really enjoy the ones that allow me to interface with outside agencies and the public,” she said. “Working for the Corps of Engineers, we get many questions regarding water levels in our region, and I love being able to take my technical engineering knowledge and experience to explain it to someone and see the light bulb go off.”



When Gottlieb isn’t saving the world (or at least the communities in the greater Pittsburgh region) from floods, she enjoys relaxing at home with her daughter and two dogs. She also enjoys indoor spinning, adventuring outdoors and spending time in the great Pacific Northwest.