Engineer Feature: LeeAnn Shinavski

In addition to being an engineering superstar for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, LeeAnn Shinavski, professional engineer (P.E.), has been a movie extra in eight movies filmed in Pittsburgh: Abduction, American Pastoral, Batman, Love the Coopers, Not Cool, Banshee, Unsinkable and Christmas.



If you want to request her autograph, you can find Shinavski at the Charleroi Locks & Dams on the Monongahela River, where she is responsible for contract administration actions for the construction of a new lock chamber project for the Pittsburgh District.



Shinavski has been with the district for five years as a construction engineer and previously spent 15 years as a hydraulic engineer. She has served 34 years in the industry so far.



“I recently began supervisory work, and am loving every second of it,” she said.



Shinavski expressed her joy in working for the Pittsburgh District because it provides opportunities and rewarding experiences that very few get to enjoy.



She said she has been fortunate to see and be involved with so many amazing construction projects and state-of-the-art facilities all over the country, including walking levee banks of the mighty Mississippi, recording high water marks during historical floods, and observing enormous scale river models inside of airport hangers, just to name a few. Today, she continues to help create the future of engineering by working on the Charleroi construction project, where she watches the future lock being built every day from the bottom of the river, up.



“It’s a sight only a few hundred people will see with their own eyes. I’m truly in awe,” she said.



Shinavski studied civil engineering at Penn State and earned a Master’s in Safety from Marshall University.

