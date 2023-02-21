Engineer Feature: Prem Itani

Photo By Michel Sauret | Prem Itani, professional engineer (P.E.), a geotechnical engineer for the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Michel Sauret | Prem Itani, professional engineer (P.E.), a geotechnical engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, poses for a portrait during a photography session to promote the district at Montgomery Locks and Dam in Monaca, Pennsylvania, Jan. 18, 2023. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret) see less | View Image Page

Prem Itani, professional engineer (P.E.), is a geotechnical engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District who specializes in the design and construction of earth-retaining structures, locks and dam foundation structures, and more.



Itani designed two retaining walls for an upcoming project, one of which will replace the wall seen in the photo. The new walls will be critical to support soil for a batch plant site to produce concrete for major construction at Montgomery Locks and Dam in Monaca, Pennsylvania.



“This project is one of the most interesting and challenging projects for me as a geotechnical engineer,” Itani said. “The subsurface investigations for this project were conducted in two phases. We evaluated various wall alternatives to deal with the subsurface conditions, concrete batch plant layouts, loading conditions and other project constraints. I enjoyed the design of these retaining walls a lot, and I’m excited to see their construction soon.”



Itani joined the Pittsburgh District in 2017, and he loves being able to help create the future through his design, construction and evaluation of structures that provide safety or comfort to the public.



“I had a dream to join the Army Corps of Engineers while I was studying for my Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Nepal back in 1997. Now, here I am,” Itani said.



“The Pittsburgh District has an amazing work environment with outstanding team effort. Besides the work environment, the city of Pittsburgh itself is an extraordinary place to live,” he said.



Itani studied at Tribhuvan University in Nepal and Lamar University in Texas, earning a Master of Science in Geotechnical and Civil Engineering.