Engineer Feature: Tom O’Buckley

Tom O’Buckley, professional engineer (P.E.), has been a civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 13 years, two of which have been with the Pittsburgh District. What he loves most about being an engineer is helping to create the future through problem solving.



“No contract is ever perfect, nor plans complete. They require partnership,” O’Buckley said. “Partnership means a commitment to problem solving, and that is what we do every day.”



O’Buckley most recently supervised the completion of a secant wall construction at Montgomery Locks and Dam, which was built underwater to serve as a retaining wall to help stage future construction phases.



The secant wall he helped build allows the Pittsburgh District to remove the weir as part of a construction project that will add a newer, larger lock chamber at the facility.



“The secant wall was my first civil works project, and I had a lot to learn coming from a military construction background. There are similarities, but there are also different fiscal law constraints,” O’Buckley said. “I’m very proud of the team that helped bring this project to fruition on time and on budget.”



Tom studied civil engineering at the Virginia Military Institute and served 32 years in the Army. He enlisted as an armor crewman in 1988 and retired in 2021 as a major. He served overseas in various combat operations, including Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.