Engineer Feature: David Conrad

Photo By Michel Sauret | David Conrad, professional engineer (P.E.), a civil engineer for U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Michel Sauret | David Conrad, professional engineer (P.E.), a civil engineer for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, poses for a portrait at Montgomery Locks and Dam in Monaca, Pennsylvania, Jan. 18, 2023. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret) see less | View Image Page

David Conrad, professional engineer (P.E.), is a civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District at the Neville Island Resident Office. Conrad has worked for the district more than four years, and he loves being able to make positive contributions to the community where he lives.



“I’m from western Pennsylvania and I get a great sense of pride and accomplishment being able to improve our region’s infrastructure,” Conrad said.



There is no end to the broad scope of construction projects Conrad oversees. He is currently looking forward to a site remediation project in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency, and a separate construction project with the Allegheny National Forest.



He said he enjoys interagency projects because they allow for new challenges and different opportunities from routine assignments. Partnering with other agencies allows Conrad and his team of engineers to help create a better future for their communities together.



“One of the aspects of heavy civil work that really speaks to me is the contrast between imprecise and precision work,” Conrad said. “During site work operations, we rely on large machinery to clear large areas often marked out with stakes and spray paint – seemingly not a very precise operation. But as the project progresses, typically more precision is needed to build back whatever we’re constructing. I’ve always been fascinated by the differing levels of detail in every project. I also enjoy interacting with the diversity of people in the construction field.”



Conrad graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, and when he’s not at work, he enjoys time with family, backpacking and playing guitar.