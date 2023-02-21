Engineer Feature: Alex Benedict

Alex Benedict, engineer-in-training (E.I.T.), is a civil engineer who has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District since late 2021. He loves engineering for the corps because of the opportunities it gives him to work on different aspects of the job outside of his discipline like cost, safety, environmental considerations and more.



“The team we have in the Pittsburgh District is great to work with, from the design engineers to the operations folks,” Benedict said. “We have a great team of people that are always willing to help whenever any issue comes up.”



Benedict most recently worked on the construction of a secant pile wall project at Montgomery Locks and Dam, which was the first step toward building a new lock chamber at the facility.



Benedict graduated from Youngstown State University, and when he is not working, he enjoys spending time with his family.



“I have an amazing wife and two young children who keep me busy,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 14:06 Story ID: 438849 Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US