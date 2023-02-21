Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineer Feature: Alex Benedict

    Engineer Feature: Alex Benedict

    Photo By Michel Sauret | Alex Benedict, engineer-in-training (E.I.T.), a civil engineer for U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Story by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Alex Benedict, engineer-in-training (E.I.T.), is a civil engineer who has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District since late 2021. He loves engineering for the corps because of the opportunities it gives him to work on different aspects of the job outside of his discipline like cost, safety, environmental considerations and more.

    “The team we have in the Pittsburgh District is great to work with, from the design engineers to the operations folks,” Benedict said. “We have a great team of people that are always willing to help whenever any issue comes up.”

    Benedict most recently worked on the construction of a secant pile wall project at Montgomery Locks and Dam, which was the first step toward building a new lock chamber at the facility.

    Benedict graduated from Youngstown State University, and when he is not working, he enjoys spending time with his family.

    “I have an amazing wife and two young children who keep me busy,” he said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 14:06
    Story ID: 438849
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer Feature: Alex Benedict, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Engineer Feature: Alex Benedict

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Career
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Pittsburgh District
    National Engineer Week
    Engineer Feature

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT