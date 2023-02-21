“The Shotgun Team did well placing 10 Soldiers on the National Team that will travel to upcoming World Cups and a Grand Prix to be held at the 2024 Olympic venue,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jeffery Holguin, the USAMU Shotgun Team Chief. “I’m excited to see who performs well overseas and how Nationals shake out in May to see who’ll represent the U.S. and the Army at Worlds and Pan Am.”

The USAMU Soldiers selected for their respective disciplines will go on to compete in multiple competitions this year to include the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Shotgun in Doha, Qatar, the ISSF 2023 World Cup Shotgun in Larnaca, Cyprus and the 2nd Grand Prix De France.



USA Shooting’s National Women’s Skeet Team:

Spc. Samantha Simonton, with a score of 239.



USA Shooting’s National Men’s Skeet Team:

Staff Sgt. Dustan Taylor, with a score of 250.

Staff Sgt. Christian Elliott, with a score of 247.

Staff Sgt. Mark Staffen, with a score of 241.



USA Shooting’s National Women’s Trap Team:

Sgt. Alicia Gough, with a score of 228.

Sgt. Rachel Tozier, with a score of 225.



USA Shooting’s National Men’s Trap Team:

Staff Sgt. William Hinton, with a score of 232.

Spc. Grayson Davey, with a score of 225.

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller, with a score of 222.

Staff Sgt. Derek Haldeman, with a score of 221.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 14:24 Story ID: 438846 Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10 U.S. Army Marksmanship Soldiers make 2023 National Trap and Skeet Teams, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.