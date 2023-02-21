New Employee Enhancement Program is open to Team Hill civilian employees

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --

Beginning March 1, a new professional development program will be offered to Team Hill civilians.



The 75th Force Support Squadron is launching the Employee Enhancement Program to further promote and help the Air Force maintain a well-rounded Total Force. This program will support AFSC strategic goal 4.3: Enhance Workforce Development. EEP is currently being run at Tinker and Robins, though all the programs have a few variances.



The program is targeted toward the mid-level work force and different from the Civilian Education Program already offered by the Air Force, said Danielle Monroe, DAF Program & Force Development.



“The Employee Enhancement Program is personal and professional development, as opposed to CEP, which is more education based, focused on leadership training and intended to direct people toward supervisory roles,” Monroe said.



The new program will be non-competitive and self-paced, designed to provide enrollees with greater flexibility during course study by allowing for scheduling around personal and professional commitments.



It will also provide enrollees up to 18 months to complete the course requirements.



“Toward the end of 2021, we did a training needs analysis, and the results showed us that people across the board at Hill want the opportunity for personal development” Monroe said. “The courses chosen for EEP are a really great balance of all the desired items shown in the analysis results.”



While there will be required core courses, EEP will encourage civilians to take elective courses based on their own interests, personal goals, and desired competencies.



Courses offered will include those focused on professional development including how to have difficult conversations, effective government writing, principles of effective presentations, 7 habits of highly effective people, and maintaining a cohesive multigenerational workforce, just to name a few.



Some of the course instruction will be attended in-person at building 1279, while others will be computer based or completed on-line.



The EEP is open to non-supervisory civilians with recommended grades GS-5 through GS-12, WG-8 through WG-12, and WL-7 through WL-12, NH-02 through NH03 and equivalents and will be paid for by the Air Force.



Enrollees will be assigned a local mentor through MyVector and will take part in a Team Hill mission tour to foster a better understanding of how their specific job and skill, fit into the larger DoD mission.



For enrollment information about EEP, email Hill.FSD.EEP@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 12:00 Story ID: 438835 Location: HILL AFB, UT, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Employee Enhancement Program is open to Team Hill civilian employees, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.