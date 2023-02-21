Arnold AFB personnel receive opioid response training

Photo By Bradley Hicks | Personnel from several Arnold Air Force Base organizations attend an opioid response...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Hicks | Personnel from several Arnold Air Force Base organizations attend an opioid response training course led by Joshua Crews with the Tennessee First Responder Engagement Specialty Team, standing, Feb. 8, 2023, in the Arnold AFB Medical Aid Station at Arnold AFB, Tennessee. The class was the first of five classes that will be presented for Arnold AFB medical and security forces personnel and other selected individuals and was hosted by the Arnold Engineering Development Complex Commander’s Drug Demand Reduction Program Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley Hicks) (This image has been altered by obscuring badges for security purposes) see less | View Image Page

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Personnel from several Arnold Air Force Base organizations attended the first-ever opioid response training class for installation staff Feb. 8 at the Arnold AFB Medical Aid Station.

The course, titled “First Responder Education on Substance Use Disorder and Naloxone,” was presented by Joshua Crews with the Tennessee First Responder Engagement Specialty Team and Meredith Hugh with the Franklin County Prevention Coalition. During the class, attendees learned about different opioids, gleaned a better understanding of addiction, obtained guidance on how to reduce harm caused by overdoses and received instruction on how to administer Naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, a medication used to quickly reverse opioid overdose.

The training was prompted by the nationwide rise in opioid use and fentanyl overdose cases, as this has increased the need for individuals to recognize opioid misuse and respond to accidental overdoses.

The Arnold Engineering Development Complex Commander’s Drug Demand Reduction Program Team, which works to provide education and deterrence of illegal substances to all personnel at Arnold, hosted the class. It was the first of five classes that will be presented for Arnold AFB medical and security forces personnel and other selected individuals.

All are invited to attend one of the public classes that will be held on Feb. 23 in Room 123 of Building 100. The 2- to 5-minute classes will be held throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those attending will receive training on how to administer Naloxone and will be provided the medication to use in instances of suspected opioid overdose.

At the same time and location, a Drug Take Back event will be held. Arnold personnel are invited to drop unused or expired medications into a collection bin that will be set up. The collected drugs will be disposed of properly.

For more information on the upcoming events, contact the Arnold DDRP Team at 931-454-5351.