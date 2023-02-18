Allied Assistance

Photo By Spc. William Thompson | U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat...... read more read more Photo By Spc. William Thompson | U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), delivers relief supplies to AFAD, the Turkish relief authority, in Göksun, Türkiye, Feb. 16, 2023. The 1AD CAB provides dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson) see less | View Image Page

GÖKSUN, Türkiye- U.S. military aircraft are now transporting tents, cots, food, and other humanitarian aid throughout Türkiye after receiving requests from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).



Early Thursday morning, U.S. helicopters, flying out of Incirlik Air Base, arrived in the snow-covered mountains of Göksun, less than 80 miles away from the epicenter of the earthquake. As the aircraft hovered for landing, volunteers stood just beyond the landing zone along a basketball court, waiting to offload equipment and supplies.



Despite the unforgiving climate the Turkish soldiers were unwavering and determined. As the cargo bay opened, relief officials rushed forward, buffeted by the intense dual-rotor wash of a CH-47 Chinook. Turkish soldiers and aid workers formed a seamless, well-rehearsed line, efficiently offloading from the helicopter 10,000 lbs. of humanitarian aid, which contained milk, tents, cots, rice, and generators.



“This is what matters and why we’re all here,” said 1st Sgt. Christopher Norris, Crew Member, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade. “It’s amazing to be able to help people in any way we can.”



No matter the community or location in Türkiye, every U.S. military aircrew has experienced the same reception - a ready, organized team of Turkish officials to receive emergency equipment and supplies.



U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines humanitarian efforts supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe’s/U.S. Sixth Fleet’s Task Force 61/2, will continue to support USAID at the request of the Turkish government to contribute to the international efforts, following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, February 6, 2023.