USS John P. Murtha Completes CARAT/MAREX Timor-Leste

DILI, Timor-Leste – Amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) completed Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Timor-Leste, Feb. 15.



CARAT/MAREX Timor-Leste is a bilateral exercise between Timor-Leste and the United Sates designed to promote regional security cooperation and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships.



"This past week contributed to regional maritime security by enhancing our ability to work side-by-side at sea and ashore across a wide range of naval competencies," said Capt. Doug Langenberg, commanding officer of John P. Murtha. "As two maritime nations who understand the vital role of protecting our seas and sovereignty, the lessons we are able to leave with here today will only strengthen our ability to build international stability and contribute to global prosperity."



CARAT/MAREX Timor-Leste strengthened relationships through information sharing, subject matter expert exchanges and training, bonding together through a game of soccer, and closed with a reception aboard the ship.



“CARAT Timor-Leste has been one of the main exercises I have been looking forward to on this deployment,” said Ensign Avery Fries, John P. Murtha’s 2nd division officer. “I am so thankful to President Ramos-Horta and Captain Neves for welcoming us and inviting us to participate in a dual military soccer game for the opening ceremony. Being able to take our shared passion of soccer outside the Navy and use it to build comradery among our services is what the game is all about.”



In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.



The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 13th MEU are trained to operate in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed destroyer squadron (DESRON) in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Commander, Task Force 76/3 Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT.



Task Force 76/3 recently formed as a result of merging the staffs of Navy's Task Force 76, 7th Fleet, and 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.