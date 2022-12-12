Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center Celebrates Ten Years of Scientific, Engineering, and Sustainment Support to Warfighters

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – This year, the U.S. Navy’s, Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) based at Port Hueneme, CA, celebrates its ten-year anniversary.



Building on a history that started with support of the U.S. Navy Seabees in 1942, NAVFAC EXWC has become key to Naval warfighting, enabling warfighter readiness to deploy and win decisively. NAVFAC EXWC currently employs more than 1,300 civilian, military, and contractor personnel engaged in approximately 1,000 projects. The command executes an annual budget of more than $1 billion in support of some of the most scientific and technologically challenging activities for the Department of the Navy - underwater, afloat, and ashore. In the past two years, NAVFAC EXWC has awarded contracts in excess of $2 billion.



“Throughout our ten year history, NAVFAC EXWC has continued to expand its capabilities to serve the warfighter,” said NAVFAC EXWC Commanding Officer, Navy Captain Scott Raymond. “In 2014, we established the Technical Director position to provide long-term stewardship of the command's technical capabilities. Our designation as a Science and Technology Reinvention Laboratory (STRL) in 2018 grants us authority, responsibility, and flexibility to innovate technologies that support critical warfighter needs.”



NAVFAC EXWC combines the capabilities of seven previous Navy research, development, testing, and evaluation (RDT&E) organizations. The command provides products and services in the three major domains – Oceans, Shore, and Expeditionary. Examples of our capabilities include renewable energy and energy resiliency, ocean and seafloor engineering and equipment, airfield and port damage repair, construction equipment provisioning and sustainment, and environmental engineering and science.



“Since becoming Technical Director in 2014, I have seen NAVFAC EXWC mature our capabilities to provide technical solutions in the oceans, shore, and expeditionary domains," said Kail Macias, EXWC's Technical Director. "Joining the Naval Research and Development Establishment in 2017 solidified our position among the military’s RDT&E organizations and raised our profile in the R&D community. The quality of our people and the breadth and depth of their scientific, engineering, and business expertise increases our agility and enables us to meet customer and warfighter needs in the areas of readiness, capabilities, and capacity.”



For more information, please visit https://exwc.navfac.navy.mil/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 14:58 Story ID: 438737 Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center Celebrates Ten Years of Scientific, Engineering, and Sustainment Support to Warfighters, by James Stossel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.