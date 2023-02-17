Destroyer Squadron TWO Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Mac Harkin, Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 2 (DESRON 2) speaks during a change...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Mac Harkin, Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 2 (DESRON 2) speaks during a change of command ceremony aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Fords (CVN 78), Feb. 17, 2023. Harkin, fleeting up from his position as Deputy Commodore, DESRON 2, relived Capt. Stefan Walch who led DESRON 2 since December 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK – Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2 held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) on Feb. 17.



In ceremony, DESRON 2 bid farewell to Capt. Stefan Walch and welcomed Capt. Mac Harkin as the 78th DESRON 2 Commodore.



“It has been my honor to serve with the Greyhounds of DESRON 2, as one of the Navy’s oldest Destroyer Squadrons has embarked the Navy’s next generation Carrier.” said Walch. “We supported the first deployment of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), maritime homeland defense, Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare, numerous Submarine Commander’s Courses and overseas exercises including Joint Warrior and Strike Warrior. Now our certifications have begun with Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training, Naval Undersea Warfare Tactical Training Course and continued deployment workups. The Greyhounds train for high end warfighting and the staff and squadron of ships continue to embody the motto of ‘Second to None’ ”



Walch assumed command of DESRON 2 in December 2021. While in command he led eight destroyers through all phases of readiness, from ship yard maintenance periods to operations throughout the North Atlantic.



During the ceremony Walch was presented with the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious performance and service as Commodore. Following the award presentation, Walch and Harkin officially changed command by reading their orders.



Harkin fleeted-up from his position as Deputy Commodore, DESRON 2. His previous command assignments include Commanding Officer of ATG Norfolk, USS Bulkeley (DDG-84), PC Crew Bravo onboard USS Tempest (PC-2), USS Sirocco (PC-6), and USS Hurricane (PC-3).