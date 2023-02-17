Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104FW awarded Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

    2022 104th Fighter Wing Photo

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard...... read more read more

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Story by Randall Burlingame 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 104th Fighter Wing has been awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for accomplishments during the period of January 2020, to December 2021.

    The AFOUA is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to numbered units that have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit above and apart from similar units.

    An increase in domestic operations played a large part in receiving the award.

    104FW Barnestormers provided ongoing security, communication, medical, logistical and safety support to capital civil authorities in Washington D.C. during Task Force Freedom They also joined Joint Task Force Maher and Joint Task Force Powderhorn to provide non-clinical manpower to medical facilities throughout the commonwealth, and aided events such as the Boston Marathon. A total of 197 Airmen were mobilized.

    By remaining adaptable, these domestic operation taskings were completed successfully during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 104FW maintained a 100% mission success rate in its aerospace control alert coverage. This success rate is critical to secure the northeast United States from any airborne threat, providing security for one-quarter of the nation’s population and over one-third of the Gross Domestic Product.

    “We are confident in our Airmen’s abilities to adapt to dynamic and challenging conditions, and this scares the enemies of the United States,” said Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Jeffers, 104FW command chief. “The lethality of our organization was validated by the United States Air Force, and we are very proud of the accomplishments of our teammates.”

    The wing’s lethality has also been sharpened by over 100 training operations simulating contested environments, enforcing the “accelerate change or lose” mindset and preparing Airmen for peer threats.

    “We were extremely busy with domestic operations during the pandemic,” said Col. David ‘Moon’ Halasi-Kun, 104FW commander. “Forging Airmen capable of adapting to any situation has remained one of our top priorities throughout. When called upon, we’re ready.”

    The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award was authorized by the Department of the Air Force General Order 1, Jan. 6, 1954. The award has a rich history in the Air Force, and Halasi-Kun said he’s looking to the future with the wing.

    “This award enforces that we are on the right path,” said Halasi-Kun. “We never stop striving for improvement. There is no finite end-state where we will cease in our efforts to better serve the commonwealth and the nation. Barnestormers have the watch, and we take pride in forging leaders that are ready to respond to crisis.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 10:19
    Story ID: 438710
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104FW awarded Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, by Randall Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2022 104th Fighter Wing Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    DOMOPS
    Outstanding Unit Award
    104FW
    Barnestormer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT