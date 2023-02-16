406th Army Field Support Brigade Headquarters Welcomes Maj. Gen. David Wilson

FORT BRAGG, N.C.-- Sustainment leaders across Fort Bragg received a special visit from Maj. Gen. David Wilson, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Sustainment Command. The U.S. Army Sustainment Command is the Army materiel enterprise’s decisive edge generating sustainment readiness from the strategic support area to the tactical point of need. Integrate and synchronize key elements of the sustainment enterprise in order to deliver capabilities in support of Army forces during Joint All-Domain Operations.



During the visit, Maj. Gen. Wilson met with the leadership of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, but he also received a tour of many facilities across the 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB). Throughout the visit, numerous Soldiers and U.S. Department of the Army Civilians were recognized by Maj. Gen. Wilson during his visit to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 16th.



Leaders from the 406th AFSB administered a tour of the numerous facilities that serve Warfighters across the installation and delivered a sustainment capabilities brief to Maj. Gen. Wilson during his visit.



Actively engaged in the Force Generating mission, the 406th AFSB integrates and executes installation logistics through Logistics Readiness Centers, and Pre-Deployment Training Equipment partnership with U.S. Army Forces Command, while performing integrated and synchronized support to U.S. Army Materiel Command. Aligned with U.S. Northern Command and in direct support of the U.S. Army’s Contingency Corps (XVIII Airborne Corps), all 22 Brigade Logistics Support teams (BLSTs) deploy regularly in support of contingency operations in support of our Armed Forces.



“The 406th AFSB was incredibly fortunate to welcome Maj. Gen. David Wilson, who visited the installation to meet with our team, and personally recognize and commend outstanding sustainers for their support to the Warfighter,” said Col. Larry Dean, commander of the 406th AFSB.



During lunch, Maj. Gen. Wilson led a professional development session during lunch within the dining facility of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.



After the lunch, Maj. Gen. Wilson presented the highly coveted Philip A. Connelly Award to the Falcon Brigade, in recognition for outstanding performance in a U.S. Department of the Army level competition during this past fiscal year. The Philip A. Connelly Program is the personification of food service excellence executed by culinary specialists resulting in the presentation of extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army food service platforms in garrison and field environments.



Leaders within Fort Bragg's Soldier Support Center also received a visit, where Maj. Gen. Wilson was familiarized with all the components of centralizing Soldier care for onboarding and inprocessing Soldiers to the installation.



Maj. Gen. Wilson also shared words of encouragement with the staff within the facility and congratulated many of the Soldiers there as well for a job well done putting our People - our Soldiers and their Families, first.

