Drury replaces Haynes as U.S. Army’s top enlisted advisor in Okinawa

Command Sgt. Maj. Tamara Drury replaced Command Sgt. Maj. Nickia Haynes during the 10th Support Group’s change of responsibility ceremony on 16 Feb. at 10 a.m. at Torii Station.



Haynes finished out his tour as the U.S. Army’s top enlisted advisor on Okinawa, having served and led the 10th SG since 2020 through tough times on the island, including the height of the COVID epidemic.



In front of 10th SG Soldiers, Japan Self-defense Force members, community members, and other guests, Col. Ned Holt, the commanding officer of the 10th Support Group praised Haynes for his ability to lead with distinction.



“CSM Haynes has been an NCO for 28 of his 30 years in the army. That means people like me have been looking to him to carry out the mission, and thousands of soldiers have been looking to him to help them figure out life, the army, the mission, and how to be successful. One thing that’s been true throughout all of this is his ability to balance it all,” Holt said. “He’s a master tactician, a PT stud, a fantastic leader, great with civilians and our Japanese partners, a wonderful father and husband. Heck, it’s hard to find something he’s not great at,” Holt continued.



Holt shared with the audience tales of Hayne’s exceptional leadership and how instrumental Haynes has been through his time with the 10th Support Group.



“CSM Haynes, you will be missed. What you have done here is nothing short of amazing. You are truly an outstanding leader, strategist, mentor and friend”.



Holt also shared welcoming words to Drury. “Command Sergeant Major Drury, you have big shoes to fill, and I know that you will fill them,” Holt said.



This is Drury’s first assignment to the Pacific region. Some of the Barstow, Calif. native’s main focuses are to assist enlisted Soldiers by providing guidance and support for career development and reinforcing standards for discipline.



She also realizes the importance of continued community relations, sister service and bilateral engagements. Drury’s mantra for success in what makes a good Soldier is not just being motivated and disciplined, but displaying consistency in those attributes.



“Throughout my career, discipline and drive have been constant ingredients for success, but being consistent in everything you do is the most important ingredient. Consistency will take you further in life or career than intensity,” she explained.



During the ceremony, Haynes drew a spotlight on his family’s sacrifices and love that kept him going. Hayne’s father, who also served as a command sergeant major, attended the ceremony. Haynes’ parting words were filled with emotional and thankful words toward his father’s mentorship and, at times, tough love.



After the change of responsibility ceremony, Haynes expressed his gratitude, farewells and best wishes during his retirement ceremony.



A welcome reception for Drury took place following the ceremonies in the Coral Grove restaurant on Torii Station, where personnel had a chance to meet with her face-to-face and get to know their new leader. During the welcome reception, Drury shared a sneak peek at her vision for the 10th Support Group.



“I look forward to building relationships and developing a more robust leader development program that focuses on strengthening Soldiers’ absorption of life’s challenges, rather than focusing on recovering from them,” Drury explained.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 21:56 Story ID: 438677 Location: YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drury replaces Haynes as U.S. Army’s top enlisted advisor in Okinawa, by Brian Lamar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.