Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visits U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visits U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Photo By Ana Henderson | Young adults participating in Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visited U.S....... read more read more

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Story by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Young adults participating in Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground on February 16, 2023.

    The group learned about YPG’s mission and talked with multiple members of the workforce before getting an up-close look at some of the aircraft used to support developmental testing on a daily basis.

    “I’ve never really seen anything like this-- seeing it up close gives me a shock a little bit,” said Jose Garcia. “It definitely opens up your eyes to potential careers.”

    The students enjoyed their visit.

    “They were really excited,” said Norma Avila, Program Development Coordinator for Arizona@Work. “The staff here made them feel so comfortable and gave them good advice about what they need to do to get a position here.”

    “These young people are the future,” added YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall. “We need them to take over this critical mission to protect our national security.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 17:33
    Story ID: 438671
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visits U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visits U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visits U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT