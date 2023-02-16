Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visits U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

Photo By Ana Henderson | Young adults participating in Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visited U.S....... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | Young adults participating in Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground on February 16, 2023. “They were really excited,” said Norma Avila, Program Development Coordinator for Arizona@Work. “The staff here made them feel so comfortable and gave them good advice about what they need to do to get a position here.” see less | View Image Page

Young adults participating in Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground on February 16, 2023.



The group learned about YPG’s mission and talked with multiple members of the workforce before getting an up-close look at some of the aircraft used to support developmental testing on a daily basis.



“I’ve never really seen anything like this-- seeing it up close gives me a shock a little bit,” said Jose Garcia. “It definitely opens up your eyes to potential careers.”



The students enjoyed their visit.



“They were really excited,” said Norma Avila, Program Development Coordinator for Arizona@Work. “The staff here made them feel so comfortable and gave them good advice about what they need to do to get a position here.”



“These young people are the future,” added YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall. “We need them to take over this critical mission to protect our national security.”