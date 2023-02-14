Fort Bliss Conducts 2023 Prayer Breakfast

FORT BLISS, Texas – Fort Bliss held its annual prayer breakfast at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center on Feb. 14.



Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, commanding general of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, and his wife, Mrs. Sherrill Isenhower, served as guest speakers for the event.



The National Prayer Breakfast is a yearly event held in Washington, D.C., usually on the first Thursday in February, since 1953. Fort Bliss is lockstep with Department of Defense participating in solidarity with the national event.



The themes for this year’s breakfast were faith and hope. The commanding general talked about his evolving faith and how it equipped him to navigate stressors of life.



“If I describe it in terms without any religious connotation, I found faith in something that grounded me. It gave me context,” Maj. Gen. Isenhower said. “Faith helped me process and accept events in a way that made me more effective, not just for myself, but for my family, my friends, the soldiers I lead, and for their families.”



Mrs. Sherrill Isenhower focused her remarks on faith and how it’s a driving factor for moving forward and to reach further.



“For those who have it, faith enhances their resilience and provides tools needed in the moment,” Mrs. Sherrill Isenhower said. “I once heard the Chief of Chaplains speak, and in his remarks, he likened spiritual faith to the rungs of a ladder. The stronger your spirituality, the sturdier your ladder rungs will be. The faithful have a structure in place so that when they must climb out of a tough spot, it's doable.”



More than 250 personnel from across the installation attended the event, which sought to bring together servicemembers of different faiths and solidify the Army’s pillar of spiritual fitness.



The Army defines spiritual fitness as the development of the personal qualities needed to sustain a person in times of stress, hardship and tragedy. These qualities can come from religious, philosophical or human values, according to Army Regulation 600-63, and form the basis for character, disposition, decision making and integrity.



At the conclusion of the event, the group closed in multiple faith prayers is support of success and well-being of the leaders, soldiers and families of Fort Bliss.

