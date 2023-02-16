Lion 7 signing off | 35th Corps Signal Brigade says goodbye to Towns, welcomes Castillo

The 35th Corps Signal Brigade welcomed their new Command Sergeant Major during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Feb. 16, 2023.



Command Sgt. Maj. Lenin O. Castillo, a Los Angeles native, assumed responsibility of the 35th Corps Signal Brigade from Command Sgt. Maj. Corey M. Towns. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Bernard Brogan, the commander of the 35th Corps Signal Brigade.



“Our incredible non-commissioned officers are the backbone of our Army and these two Command Sergeant Majors have shown that by dedicating their lives to supporting others,” said Brogan. “Command Sgt. Maj. Towns is a leader who has given so much of himself over the past 25. I know him to be loyal, a trusted partner and most importantly, a friend.”



Towns, a native of Fitzgerald, Georgia, relinquished responsibility after 32 months in the position and is soon retiring after nearly 26 years of Army service. During his remarks, he thanked all of the Soldiers for their hard work and dedication during his time as Lion 7.





Later in the ceremony Towns also spoke to Command Sgt. Maj. Castillo’s leadership and character, saying, “Castillo, my friend, I have poured my soul into this organization, as you know first hand. It's the people that make the organization, and great leaders ‘feed the giraffes as well as the turtles.’ You got the watch now! I'm so proud of you and I know you are going to do well.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Castillo is no stranger to the unit. Not only did he just complete his time as the 50th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced (ESB-E) Command Sergeant Major, but the 35th was also his very first Army assignment.



During his ceremonial remarks, Castillo spoke to the Soldiers of 35th, saying, “Thank you to the Soldiers and family members of the 35th CSB for your sacrifices to the nation, for what you've done, and for what you continue to accomplish. You are the hardest working brigade our signal regiment has to offer, and I look forward to serving with you – and for you – over the next 24 months.”





During Brogan’s closing remarks he welcomed Castillo to the brigade saying, “Anyone who has been in [the Army] understands what a daunting proposition it is going from one command to the next, but Lenin Castillo is the right man to be our next Command Sergeant Major. Command Sgt. Maj. Castillo, let's get it – let's go.”





The 35th CSB has two signal battalions, the 50th ESB-E, located at Fort Bragg N.C., and the 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB), located at Fort Stewart, Ga. The 63rd ESB is scheduled to modernize to an enhanced signal battalion, like the 50th, in the next several years as part of the brigade’s transformation from a Theater Tactical Signal Brigade to a CSB. ESB-E’s are outfitted with communications equipment that is significantly more portable, lighter, and requires fewer Soldiers to operate – reducing transportation requirements by over 60 percent.

