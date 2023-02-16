It’s National Caregivers Day, and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) recognizes the sacrifices, hard work, and compassion of millions of caregivers, including one mother of a Wounded Warrior.



“Being a caregiver is my calling,” three words shared by Tracy Freeman, mother of U.S. Army Pfc. Iszondriq Johnson. Who also shared, "I wouldn't have it any other way."



A rare diagnosis of nasopharyngeal cancer changed the lives of Johnson and Freeman.



In July of 2022, Freeman gave up her job, role as her mother’s caregiver, and regular day-to-day routine. She traveled to the National Capital Region area to provide physical and emotional care for her son.



Shifting from mother to caregiver since Johnson’s cancer in April of 2022, Freeman says she’s still in denial.



“I’m still numb,” Freeman shared. “He’s the first in our family to be diagnosed with cancer.”



Freeman, a Sacramento, Calif. native, shared that “being here in person with Iszondriq keeps me going.”



She went on to share that being beside him as he continues with cancer treatment reminded her of what she’s called to do, care for others.



“Before being here, I also cared for my mother,” Freeman said. “I’ve had to get someone else to do that. I’ve also given up a job and being away from the rest of my immediate family.”



To give up something brings a gain in another area, and Freeman says, although devastating, her role as her son’s caregiver has allowed the two of them to build on their already close relationship. She also said, “In this new chapter, I remind myself to make time for myself.”



“For me to be able to be there for my son, it’s important,” said Freeman. “I’ve been focused on doing a lot of self-care.”



Freeman shared that while caring for her son, she is constantly reminding herself that she’s not alone and that there’s a community of people and resources that support not only her and Johnson but other caregivers and their loved ones as well.



Although observed for one day annually, National Caregivers Day is year-round at WRNMMC. We recognize professionals, family, and friends who step in to provide care to someone in need.

