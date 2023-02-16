Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer Week Spotlight-Austin Johnson

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Story by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Position: Project Engineer/ACO
    Years with SWL: 2 years, 9 months
    Education: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering and Master of Science, Engineering Management
    Hobbies: Rebuilding old trucks, hunting, fishing, trail riding in the side by side, motor sports, operating heavy equipment on the farm and traveling

    Q: What positions have you held in the district?
    A: I have been a Project Engineer for the Construction Medical Support Branch and Chief of the Construction Medical Support Branch.

    Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?
    A: Getting to work on construction projects all over the country.

    Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
    A: A medical construction project in Alaska.

    Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
    A: Being able to have flexible work schedules and utilizing telework opportunities.

    Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
    A: I grew up in a small-town Dixon, MO population 1,500. I live in a house that my great-great grandparents built in the 1920’s.

