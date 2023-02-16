Engineer Week Spotlight-Austin Johnson

Position: Project Engineer/ACO
Years with SWL: 2 years, 9 months
Education: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering and Master of Science, Engineering Management
Hobbies: Rebuilding old trucks, hunting, fishing, trail riding in the side by side, motor sports, operating heavy equipment on the farm and traveling
Q: What positions have you held in the district?
A: I have been a Project Engineer for the Construction Medical Support Branch and Chief of the Construction Medical Support Branch.
Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?
A: Getting to work on construction projects all over the country.
Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
A: A medical construction project in Alaska.
Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
A: Being able to have flexible work schedules and utilizing telework opportunities.
Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
A: I grew up in a small-town Dixon, MO population 1,500. I live in a house that my great-great grandparents built in the 1920’s.
