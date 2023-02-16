Observing Recreational Therapy Month

Photo By Bernard Little | In observance of National Recreational Therapy Month celebrated during March,...... read more read more Photo By Bernard Little | In observance of National Recreational Therapy Month celebrated during March, recreational therapists hosted an information table in the America Building lobby at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 16. From left, Recreational Therapists Jenny Zumwalde, Jenn Trantin, Cara Navarro, Jen Beattie, and Stephanie Seeley, along with Philip Rackham, adaptive reconditioning and sports coordinator for the Military Adaptive Sports Program (Navy), staff the table providing WRNMMC beneficiaries and staff information explaining what recreational therapy is and how it promotes the health, emotional wellbeing, skills, and abilities of people with illnesses or disabilities. Research supports the concept that people with active, satisfying lifestyles will be happier and healthier. Rec therapy is also individualized to each person by his or her past, present, and future interests, condition and lifestyle. It can used as therapy for those recovering from a stroke, rehabilitating from injury, working to improve motor skills, receiving cancer treatment, experiencing anxiety, depression or isolation, and recovering from a substance use disorder. Therapy plans use a variety of activities including arts and craft; sports and exercise; yoga and dance; music; gardening; cooking, creative writing, animal interactions and more. see less | View Image Page

In observance of National Recreational Therapy Month celebrated during March, recreational therapists hosted an information table in the America Building lobby at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 16. From left, Recreational Therapists Jenny Zumwalde, Jenn Trantin, Cara Navarro, Jen Beattie, and Stephanie Seeley, along with Philip Rackham, adaptive reconditioning and sports coordinator for the Military Adaptive Sports Program (Navy), staff the table providing WRNMMC beneficiaries and staff information explaining what recreational therapy is and how it promotes the health, emotional wellbeing, skills, and abilities of people with illnesses or disabilities. Research supports the concept that people with active, satisfying lifestyles will be happier and healthier. Rec therapy is also individualized to each person by his or her past, present, and future interests, condition and lifestyle. It can used as therapy for those recovering from a stroke, rehabilitating from injury, working to improve motor skills, receiving cancer treatment, experiencing anxiety, depression or isolation, and recovering from a substance use disorder. Therapy plans use a variety of activities including arts and craft; sports and exercise; yoga and dance; music; gardening; cooking, creative writing, animal interactions and more.