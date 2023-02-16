Position: Office Engineer (Construction)

Years with SWL: 29 years

Education: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

Hobbies: Regular exercise, singing and sports



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: Hydraulic Engineer, General Civil Engineer, Cost Engineer and Construction Civil Engineer



Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?

A: I like problem solving through critical thinking, creativity, communication and technical competence/knowledge in deciding how to design and build a structure so that it meets project needs while adhering to a budget and time frames. When problems arise, it is common for people involved in the project on all levels to look to the engineer for guidance and resolution. Being an engineer it is important that you are able to step up to the task and manage a diverse team of professionals whilst maintaining the confidence of clients.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: The Hydrological and Hydraulic analysis of various structures on the Arkansas River Navigation System.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: By accepting that there is no “perfect” work-life balance. Set your work hours to your colleagues and customers so that you have clear boundaries between the two, prioritize your health and make time for yourself and loved ones.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: I do not have any dancing skills, but a few years ago, a group of friends made me participate in an “Emotionless Dance” performed as a group in front of an Indian social event, which I found funny!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 12:14 Story ID: 438634 Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Rajesh Gandhi, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.