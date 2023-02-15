Vermont National Guard welcomes first PRIME partner

The Vermont National Guard entered into its first agreement through the Partnered Recruiting Initiative for Military and Employers (PRIME) program with G.S. Blodgett Ovens in Essex on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, the Vermont National Guard adjutant general, and Ms. Erica Havers, president of Blodgett Ovens, highlighted the event by officially signing the agreement.

Blodgett Ovens became the first employer to sign a PRIME agreement with the Vermont National Guard.



“The Blodgett Oven Company has a rich history dating back to 1848 when the company was founded right here in Vermont,” said Ms. Havers. “Our founder, Gardner Blodgett, was commissioned in the Civil War by Abraham Lincoln and served the Union Army as a quartermaster. Our very roots are in the military, and we are so honored to join in this agreement with the Vermont National Guard.”



The PRIME program combines the recruiting efforts of the National Guard and civilian employers to recruit and retain the best and brightest Vermonters for employment and military service. The PRIME motto is: “Keep the best Vermonters in Vermont!”



PRIME capitalizes on the strengths of both partners. Vermont Guard recruiters have enormous reach, and with each enlistment in military service comes a fully vetted potential employee. In addition, military members receive extensive basic and specialized training. The employer gains leader trained to problem solve and work collaboratively with a team. In some cases, the specialized skills match the employer’s needs. In turn, the Vermont Guard gets a member who has solid employment, can support their family, and is more likely to remain with their employer, the Vermont Guard, and here in Vermont.



“The PRIME program is another benefit for serving in the Vermont Guard,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Casey Bell, the senior enlisted advisor for the Vermont Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion. “When we have new recruits enlisting in the Vermont National Guard who are 17 or 18 years-old, we can talk about the job opportunities through our business relationships in the PRIME program.”



The Vermont National Guard is always seeking more PRIME partners. We look forward to welcoming our PRIME partners and other employers to Camp Johnson for a job fair in April.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:42 Story ID: 438627 Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont National Guard welcomes first PRIME partner, by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.