AMC CG welcomes senior experts to carry the enterprise forward

Photo By Eben Boothby | Gen. Ed Daly, Army Materiel Command commanding general, speaks during a welcome...... read more read more Photo By Eben Boothby | Gen. Ed Daly, Army Materiel Command commanding general, speaks during a welcome ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Feb. 13, 2023. The ceremony officially welcomed the arrival of Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general and Redstone Arsenal senior commander, and Ms. Marion Whicker, AMC executive deputy to the commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – During his remarks at a welcome ceremony Feb. 13, the Army’s senior sustainer commended two of Army Materiel Command’s newest leaders who are at the helm of driving operational and tactical effects throughout the Army and across the AMC enterprise.



Gen Ed. Daly, AMC commanding general, officially welcomed the arrival of Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general and Redstone Arsenal senior commander, and Marion Whicker, AMC executive deputy to the commanding general, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The ceremony took place at the headquarters parade field with employees and guests in attendance.



“These are two well respected leaders. They’re well known as experts in their field of logistics and sustainment, dedicated and patriotic Americans who care about the people of this command and community,” said Daly.

“They have this ‘watch my tracer’ mentality and transformative approach to looking at problem sets and tackling the toughest issues in our Army.”



AMC synchronizes and delivers materiel readiness from the strategic support area to the tactical edge. The command is comprised of 10 major subordinate commands, manages $300 billion in an annual portfolio, has a presence or impact in all 50 states and more than 150 countries, and a workforce of more than 162,000 Soldiers, civilians and contractors.



The Deputy Commanding General and Executive Deputy to the Commanding General are complex assignments, according to Daly who noted those who are selected for these roles come from a small pool of extraordinary candidates. Of the nearly 80,000 officers in the active Army, only 47 are lieutenant generals. Out of 286,000 members of the Army Civilian Corps, only 24 are tier-three members of the Senior Executive Service.



“These assignments require leaders with the right skills, knowledge and experience. These two leaders will set the course for driving readiness and running day-to-day operations within AMC,” Daly said. “They are well, well, qualified to be in these positions they’re in today and they’re going to make huge differences going forward, not only in AMC, but across our Army and Joint Force.”



With the scale of AMC’s mission, the relationship between the Deputy Commanding General and the Executive Deputy to the Commanding General requires a harmonious collaboration. Mohan is responsible for the operations of AMC and drives readiness and sustainment at the tactical and operational levels, while Whicker manages the business portfolio of the command.



“I’m looking forward to working with my new teammates. Ms. Marion Whicker is my battle buddy. We know that there is no break between the business side and the operations side – only a seamless integration,” Mohan said.



Dual hatted in his role as the DCG, Mohan also serves as the Redstone Arsenal Senior Commander, which includes overseeing base operations support and serving as the senior installation representative in the local community. Redstone has grown into a Federal Center of Excellence with more than 70 organizations from the Army, NASA, Department of Defense, FBI and more.



“Having the opportunity to serve as your deputy, oversee the operations of the most lethal and effective military materiel enterprise the world has ever seen, and the bonus of serving as a senior commander, I’m absolutely humbled to be here,” said Mohan. “The skills, technical expertise, knowledge and insight that all our teammates bring to the table are remarkable. I’m looking forward to collaborating with you to advance Army readiness, modernization and to build new capacity.”



In addition to overseeing AMC’s business portfolio, Whicker also focuses on support for the Army’s people, modernization and readiness priorities in the areas of materiel life cycle management, acquisition support, personnel and resource management and industrial base operations.



Whicker says she looks forward to serving with Mohan and the opportunity to take AMC to the next level.



“The last several years, a lot of work has been done. General Daly has taken this command to new heights and there is still much work to be done. When we talk about supply chain optimization or support to the Ukraine, it all starts here at the foundation of AMC.”



Daly praised both leaders for being trusted professionals who demonstrate strength of character, commitment and competence. He said the organization is postured for success and both leaders will strengthen the growth of the enterprise.



“I’m sure that each will leave an indelible mark on this command. You’re without a doubt ready to carry the torch of this organization forward into the future, and I know this organization’s greatest days are ahead,” said Daly.