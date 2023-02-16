Eurofighter Typhoons from RAF Coningsby stop by RAF Mildenhall

Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons stopped by Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2023. The aircraft, from RAF Coningsby, England, diverted here due to bad weather. The Typhoon is a highly capable and extremely agile multi-role combat aircraft, capable of being deployed for the full spectrum of air operations, including air policing, peace support and high-intensity conflict.
