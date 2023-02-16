Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eurofighter Typhoons from RAF Coningsby stop by RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.16.2023

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons stopped by Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2023. The aircraft, from RAF Coningsby, England, diverted here due to bad weather. The Typhoon is a highly capable and extremely agile multi-role combat aircraft, capable of being deployed for the full spectrum of air operations, including air policing, peace support and high-intensity conflict.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 09:44
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    NATO
    Allies
    Royal Air Force
    RAF Mildenhall
    Eurofighter Typhoon
    RAF Coningsby

