AFMC to host hybrid Women’s History Month mentoring panel

Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a hybrid Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel to...... read more read more Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a hybrid Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel to kick-off Women’s History Month, Feb. 28. The event will be held in conjunction with the AFMC Women’s Leadership Symposium and will be streamed live on ZoomGov starting at 3:10 p.m. ET. All AFMC uniformed and civilian Airmen are welcome to tune in to the livestream and participate alongside the in-person audience at the symposium event. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a hybrid Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel to kick-off Women’s History Month, Feb. 28.



The event will be held in conjunction with the AFMC Women’s Leadership Symposium and will be streamed live on ZoomGov starting at 3:10 p.m. ET. All AFMC uniformed and civilian Airmen are welcome to tune in to the livestream and participate alongside the in-person audience at the symposium event.



Heidi Bullock, AFMC Director of Contracting, will host the event which will feature a diverse mix of panelists including:



**Dr. Shery Welsh, Director, Air Force Office of Scientific Research

**Col. Marqus Randall, Commander, Space Delta 18, National Space Intelligence Center

**Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Nalls, Chief Enlisted Manager, Air Force Installation Contracting Center

**Segrid Harris, Senior Scientific Technical Manager, Munitions Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory



This is the second AFMC Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel of 2023, with events scheduled to occur throughout the year. The events will be hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions and will focus on issues related to the groups highlighted in the panel.



The link for the ZoomGov event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels. Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/Mentoring/.