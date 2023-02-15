Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NHHC remembers USS Maine at Arlington National Cemetery

    USS Maine 125th Anniversary Commemoration

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Abigayle Lutz | 230215-N-FK318-1173 ARLINGTON, Va. (Feb. 15, 2023) A wreath bearer lays a wreath at...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Abigayle Lutz 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    ARLINGTON, Va. - Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) Director, Samuel Cox laid a wreath at the USS Maine Memorial Feb. 15, commemorating the 125th anniversary of the explosion and sinking of the U.S. battleship in Havana Harbor that resulted in the loss of 266 of its officers and crew.

    “Today we honor the extraordinary sacrifice and service of the Maine Sailors,” said Cox. “We remember not just the Maine, but her crew.”

    Maine was sent to Havana, Cuba, in January 1898, to protect American interests during the long-standing revolt of the Cubans against the Spanish government. During the evening of Feb. 15, Maine sank when its forward gunpowder magazines exploded, killing nearly three-quarters of the battleship's crew.

    While the cause of the great tragedy remains unsettled, contemporary American popular opinion blamed Spain, and the Spanish-American War followed in April 1898. Maine's wreck was raised in 1912 to clear the harbor and to facilitate an investigation into the cause of its sinking. USS Maine’s remains were subsequently sunk with military honors north of Havana.

    As the deployment of USS Maine in 1898 demonstrated the nation’s commitment to enabling regional freedom and deterring aggression, today’s Sailors demonstrate the Navy’s continued commitment to these missions. With 70% of the Earth’s surface covered in water; 80% of the world population living near the ocean, and 90% of global commerce by sea, the Navy’s mission remains critical to preserving peace ensuring continued national prosperity.

    For more information about the USS Maine sinking and its history visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/documentary-histories/united-states-navy-s/destruction-of-the-m.html

    NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for preserving, analyzing, and disseminating U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC comprises many activities, including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, 10 museums, USS Constitution repair facility, and the historic ship Nautilus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 14:29
    Story ID: 438555
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHHC remembers USS Maine at Arlington National Cemetery, by PO1 Abigayle Lutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Maine 125th Anniversary Commemoration
    USS Maine 125th Anniversary Commemoration
    USS Maine 125th Anniversary Commemoration
    USS Maine 125th Anniversary Commemoration
    USS Maine 125th Anniversary Commemoration
    USS Maine 125th Anniversary Commemoration
    USS Maine 125th Anniversary Commemoration
    USS Maine 125th Anniversary Commemoration
    USS Maine 125th Anniversary Commemoration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval History and Heritage Command
    USS Maine
    NHHC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT