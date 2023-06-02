Navy Nurse Corps members host speed mentorship event at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

Nurse Corps members at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune hosted a speed mentorship event on February 6, 2023. The event was the second of its kind at NMCCL and is an ongoing initiative to highlight the importance of mentoring in the nursing field.



“Mentorship is pivotal to career development,” said U.S. Navy Lieutenant Erica Monsees, co-chair of the Nursing Transformational Leadership Council at NMCCL. “Speed mentorship events are creative, more comfortable venues to make mentorship more accessible to people throughout the command.”



During speed mentorship, mentees rotate to multiple stations to meet with different mentors one-on-one in a relaxed, informal environment.



“I was really hesitant at first, as this was the first event like this I have attended,” said U.S. Navy Ensign Elizabeth Hillman, nurse for NMCCL’s Multi-Service Ward. “I was able to listen to the different experiences and perceptions of senior nurses and what path they took to get to where they are in their careers.”



Unlike formal mentorship programs, where mentors are assigned with mentees similar in career progression, the speed mentoring concept is meant to introduce a wide range of career growth opportunities during one time. The event featured nine nurse corps officers varying in rank, age, gender, and a diverse range of operational and clinical backgrounds.



“Being so new to the Navy and to nursing, I really don’t know where I want to go in my career,” said Hillman. “I came with a list of things I wanted to ask –what do I need to advance in my education? What operational opportunities are available? What made them a good leader and how they were able to balance work and life responsibilities?”



“The goal of the mentorship program in the future, is to offer formal mentorship counseling where mentees are assigned one-specific mentor. In the meantime, all nurses, active-duty, and civilian are encouraged to attend these events,” said Captain Alison Castro, director of nursing at NMCCL.



The next opportunity for NMCCL nurses to partake in the mentorship initiative is during the Nursing Grand Rounds event on March 2, when leaders will discuss deployment opportunities and experiences.



“I think finding a mentor is a really important part of being a nurse and junior officer,” said Hillman. “I want to learn skills from senior nurses and leaders, apply them to my career, and then become a resource for other people based on my experiences.”



Those interested in nursing mentor opportunities at NMCCL may contact the Public Affairs Office at usn.lejeune.navmedcenclnc.list.nmccl-pao@health.mil.

