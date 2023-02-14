Re-used materials add value to LOUVAMC construction project

Louisville, Ky. – Since the beginning of construction of the Louisville VA Medical Center in December 2021, the site has seen a lot of change and one of the most noticeable early changes was it going from a 35-acre grassy field to much of the earth materials being collected and sorted in large piles on the south side of the property.



What some may think of as waste materials - the expected leftovers from earthwork, isn’t going to waste. In fact, more than 70,000 cubic yards of material have been reused in multiple ways in construction on the site.



“Where those driving by may see piles of dirt and rock, we have seen valuable material that can be repurposed as we progress with construction activities for the hospital and other structures on the site,” said Carl Lindsay, lead quality assurance representative on the Louisville VA Medical Center mega-project.



“The bedrock we have excavated has been crushed - allowing us to use it as fill in several non-building areas as well as to create and maintain various haul roads, material staging areas, crane pads, and parking areas across the site,” he said. “We have been able to use the soil for structural fill and as overburden during blasting activities.”



“Currently, we also have 10,000 cubic yards of stripped topsoil that has been stored offsite with intentions of returning it to the site and using for planting in the future,” Lindsay added.



Reusing materials found on-site is not only eco-friendly but has other benefits.



“The usage of the in-situ (originally placed) soil and crushed rock has been of great benefit to the project. As the original project intent was to export the onsite soil and import the balance in stone, we have been able to minimize the potential public disturbance associated with increased traffic related to extensive hauling operations,” he said. “Additionally, the usage of crushed stone has generally allowed us to maintain a clean, easily traversable site, even through the bulk of the winter. Lastly, the re-use of both has aided in cost savings for the project.”



The $900 million project includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.



The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with four Patient Aligned Care Teams.



The project designed by URS-Smith Group Joint Venture is being constructed by Walsh-Turner Joint Venture II, Chicago, Illinois.



Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.



To learn more about the project visit: www.va.gov/louisville-health-care/programs/new-robley-rex-va-medical-center.

Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US