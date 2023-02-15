Cardiology expert shares tips for healthy heart year-round

A healthy heart is vital to overall wellness and as we wrap up Heart Health Month, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’ (WRNMMC) cardiology expert shares important tips for a healthy heart year round.



According to a Proclamation on American Heart Month released by the White House, heart disease has been the leading cause of death in the United States, claiming nearly 700,000 lives a year, and for one cardiology fellow, understanding what heart disease is and taking preventative measures is important.



“Heart disease is an umbrella term that includes heart artery disease, arrhythmia, heart failure and valvular disease,” shared U.S. Army Capt. Lisa Conte, WRNMMC cardiology fellow. “Being aware of what heart disease is and the symptoms starts with primary prevention.”



The primary prevention Conte is referring to is having a primary care doctor, staying up to date on recommended screenings for your age and adopting healthy practices.



Conte also shared the importance of knowing that heart disease can affect both men and women.



“I think it’s a big misconception that only men suffer from heart disease,” shared Conte. “Heart disease affects women exponentially, more than we think.”



According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year, but can be prevented with education and healthy lifestyle changes.



“Unfortunately, there are some things we have less control over, such as genetics,” said Conte. “But what we can control are incorporating healthy lifestyle changes to include staying active.”



The American Heart Association recommends adults get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity, or a combination of both spread throughout the week.



As we wrap up Heart Health Month, Conte shared that living as much of a balanced life as you can by making small changes listed below will yield a healthier heart.



• Eat a balanced, healthy diet, low in sodium, cholesterol, and saturated fat.

• Participate in physical activity.

• Get seven to eight hours of sleep.

• Manage your stress.

• Don't use tobacco.

• Keep alcohol consumption low.



In closing, Conte shared that heart disease can affect anyone, but it increases as you age.



“Don’t be fooled, especially because heart disease is such an umbrella term, it can affect anyone at any age.”

