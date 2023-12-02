USS Gerald R. Ford Sailors Watch the Super Bowl Underway

ATLANTIC OCEAN –– Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) gathered to watch Super Bowl LVII in the ship’s hangar bay while underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, Feb. 12, 2023.

The ship’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department organized the American Forces Network livestream of Super Bowl LVII game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

According to MWR Afloat Recreation Specialist Shawn Reed, the command’s “Fun Boss,” from Odenton, Maryland, the goal was to transform the hangar bay into a football stadium for the big game.

“Gerald R. Ford was a big-time football player and we’re keeping the tradition going by showing the game,” said Reed.

MWR set up a faux, red-brick stadium entrance to the event that read ‘USS Gerald R. Ford Stadium.’ Through that stadium entrance was a green turf field, including goal posts, set with two sections of chairs in front of a jumbo inflatable television screen.

Seaman Larry McCollum, from Baltimore, said the stadium setup was fun and that he felt the experience was just like being at the game.

“I’m grateful to be a part of something like this,” said McCollum, adding that he is fortunate to be able to have fun experiences, like this one, with such a busy work schedule.

Concession tables were set out by the MWR, providing 600 bags of popcorn, 400 snow cones, wings, nachos, jalapeño poppers and ice cream bars.

After helping set up the event, Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Amanda Brooks, from Jacksonville, Florida, said that handing out snow cones was the most relaxing part of the day.

“I enjoy making everyone happy,” said Brooks. “It’s quite the experience serving the Sailors.”

Ford’s retail services specialists from the ship’s store were at the event selling snacks and earning funds for future MWR events.

According to Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class, Zada Hernandez, from El Paso, Texas, participating in MWR events is a great way to meet other Sailors. “It’s a great way to get face time,” said Hernandez. “We get to see and talk to the other Sailors and build up our customer service skills.”

Sailors who were not actively watching the game threw footballs back and forth in the hangar bay while others played cornhole.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Justin Dickinson, from Singer, California, said the game is a fun thing to watch with his shipmates.

“It’s nice to get some down-time while working aboard the ship,” said Dickinson, who has seen the Super Bowl five times while at sea.

The MWR-sponsored Super Bowl watch party is just one example of how Ford supports its Sailors’ well-being while also completing its mission.

Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications.

For more information about the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn78/

