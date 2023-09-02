Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Kyle Hasselman

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.09.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Hasselman, noncommissioned officer in charge of intelligence training assigned to the 36th Operations Support Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2023.

    The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.

    Since arriving at Andersen AFB, Hasselman has educated the 36th Wing on the Chinese Communist Party malign influence. He forged 33 briefings and armed 1,000 Airmen across three major commands with adversary knowledge, crushing the National Defense Strategy number one initiative of “Understanding the threat” and empowering Andersen’s multi-capable Airmen. As the NCOIC of intelligence training, Hasselman accomplishes area of responsibility all-source intelligence analysis and daily watch duties for the 36th Wing, Joint Region Marianas and 18 organizations. He maintains and updates intelligence training standard operating procedures in accordance with Pacific Air Forces desired learning objectives and coordinates with fighter wing intelligence senior intelligence officer for annual review. Hasselman also develops and executes the wing intelligence qualification-training program as well as tracks and certifies six personnel mission ready and skill level upgrades.

    In support of Cope North, Hasselman chaired Andersen AFB’s common operating picture team, ensuring the training of 20-command level distinguished visitors on the technology, while synchronizing 11 units and 130 aircraft within eight airfields in the wing’s first air expeditionary task force commander executive dashboard, catapulting joint combat and contingency-response capabilities and enabling the movement of 2,000 sorties. Focused on providing tactical air dominance, Hasselman conducted 22 local and regional threat updates for 163 Valiant Shield participants, 28 36th Wing leaders and five intelligence to steer future large force exercises while safeguarding $7.1 billion in joint force assets, assuring partners and deterring aggression.

    “I’ve worked for OSS’s, worked for fire squadrons, gone to red flags, green flags and I’ve done operation noble eagle in Florida for the president,” said Hasselman. “So it’s been very interesting and diverse but enjoyable.

    Hasselman championed the 36th Operations Group heritage room project, leading the squadron’s 25-member team in securing a $5,000 budget and contributing 300 hours to design and build the space. The space has been utilized for 30 events, uplifting 90 36 OG personnel and families and promoting resilient infrastructure for the group.

    “I love that my job is challenging and that every day is different in my job,” said Hasselman.

    The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.

    The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.

    Way to go, Hasselman!

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 17:37
    Story ID: 438497
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
