NASK apprehends ‘gate runner’ and ‘terrorist with bomb’ in security exercises

Photo By Rod Hafemeister | A training evaluator watches a Naval Air Station Kingsville security officer handcuff and then search a simulated terrorist near the air station's back gate. The training exercise was part of Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023, designed to test the readiness of Navy security forces.

Naval Air Station Kingsville security forces responded to two simulated security incidents on Feb. 9.

The training simulations were part of the two-week long Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023.

In the first incident, officers pursued a vehicle that sped through the gate without stopping.

After a chase through several streets closed to normal traffic, the gate runner was eventually stopped.

Officers used a loudspeaker to direct the driver out of the vehicle and handcuffed her.

While officers covered the vehicle, two approached it and checked for other occupants. They then searched the vehicle, finding a cache of simulated weapons and photos of the base marked with potential targets.

The exercise included role players acting as Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents responding to the incursion.

The second exercise simulated protestors at a base gate.

After several minutes the dropped their protest signs and charged the security station, but were stopped short as NASK security forces deployed simulated weapons and ordered them to the ground.

While the protestors were taking into custody, one remained – wearing a simulated explosive vest and using a bullhorn to threaten to blow up the entrance point.

Eventually he was persuaded to remove the vest and was taken into custody and searched.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is conducted annually by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

It is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners to protect life, equipment and facilities.