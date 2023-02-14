NMCSD Honors National Organ Donor Day

Courtesy Photo | Naval Medical Center San Diego observes National Organ Donor Day, Feb. 14, 2023.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Medical Center San Diego observes National Organ Donor Day, Feb. 14, 2023. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Center San Diego acknowledges and appreciates organ donors on National Organ Donor Day, Feb. 14.



The need for an organ is something that is not typically considered until one finds themselves in need of such life saving act.



Lt. Laila Schless, Naval Medical Center San Diego Intensive Care Unit clinical nurse specialist, explains how NMCSD has partnered with Lifesharing, a not-for-profit nationwide Organ Procurement organization who serves as educators and liaisons regarding organ donation.



“This program allows a NMCSD multidisciplinary team to collaborate with outside healthcare providers to serve the greater good of patients in need of organs,” said Schless. “When a patient meets certain criteria, whether active duty or dependent/civilian, Lifeshare liaisons will come to the bedside and have a discussion with the family about organ donation options.”



Time is of the essence.



"Once the family decides they want their family member to be an organ donor, the Lifeshare liaison will coordinate for organ procurement to match the right organ for the right patients within the military, local to Southern California and other parts of the country,” added Schless.



Over 100,000 men, women, and children are currently on the national transplant waiting list with another person added every 10 minutes according to https://organdonor.gov. The organs donated save not only active military but civilians on the west coast as well as across the United States.



The program is prolific and can impact people beyond the military.



“Many of the donations from NMCSD have served local civilians in Southern California and Arizona”, said Schless. “We have also worked with Walter Reed (National Military Medical Center) to transport a kidney to an active-duty member requiring the transplant. Additionally, NMCSD assisted with two successful organ procurements with each donating a heart, kidneys, and liver to save a total of seven people. One of the kidneys was transported to Walter Reed saving a 37-year-old service member. In 2023, NMCSD has already had one successful organ procurement where the donor donated three organs, saving three people in southern California and a 19-year-old in Arizona.”



According to https://organdonor.gov, every donor has the potential to save eight lives and enhance over 55 more.



That is testament to the power of the program and the positive effects it can have on so many.



For more information on organ donation can be found through contacting the Lifeshare Donation and https://organdonor.gov.