Mobile Exhibit Company, Prepares for 2023 and the Miles Ahead

FORT KNOX, Ky. - Through March the Mission Support Battalion’s Mobile Exhibit (MEC) company will execute 122 events in 29 states covering over 80,000 miles.



The MEC is comprised of 37 active-duty soldiers. All are Commercial Driver License certified (CDL) and expert exhibitors. The company includes Army exhibitors in rank from staff sergeant to sergeant first class held together by a first sergeant and company commander. MEC soldiers crisscross the nation to support recruiters by bringing assets to events and enhancing spectator experiences with the Army.



The MEC’s role in the accessions mission offers prospective soldiers the opportunity to engage with not just their local Army recruiting battalion representatives, but also speak with MEC soldiers who travel the nation as part of their active-duty service, while sharing their Army stories.



“Connecting with the public and sharing the stories of our soldiers is honestly the best part of this job. Captain Emma Neal, Company commander, Army Mobile Exhibit Company. “People don’t even know this is a job option in the Army, to drive trucks across the country, and then they are like ‘how can I sign up!’



With a fleet of 21 branded assets, - 12 heavy tractor trailers and 9 lighter assets; - the MEC offers hands on experiences for what life as an active-duty Soldier is like in today’s Army. The trailers are loaded with the latest technology in gaming, virtual reality, STEM, weapons, and aviation simulators.



As 2023 kicks off, MEC Soldiers are fresh off some well needed and well-deserved leave. Monitored and well maintained all year round, MEC assets have been tuned up, re-wrapped and are ready for their next year on the road. Local recruiting companies, invite MEC assets to attend college and career fairs, festivals, concerts, and sporting events in addition to annual larger events like Future Farmers of America and air and sea shows where they are a fan favorite. This year - like years past, MEC assets attended the Celebration Bowl in January in December and the Rose Bowl in January.



The US Army Mission Support Battalion (USAMSB) is part of the Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade and is based at Fort Knox, Kentucky. In addition to MEC operations, the USAMSB produces branding and interactive products, conducts professional exhibits and recruiting outreach to generate leads and enhance activation.



For more information about the Mission Support Battalion, and the Mobile Exhibit Company contact via call, text, or email Mission Support Battalion Public Affairs, 502-956-5998 or Victoria.b.mcadoo.civ@army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 14:58 Story ID: 438467 Location: FORT KNOX , KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Exhibit Company, Prepares for 2023 and the Miles Ahead, by Victoria McAdoo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.