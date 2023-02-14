Tripoli Hosts Friends and Family Day Cruise

By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Shultz

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



PACIFIC OCEAN – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) hosted a friends and family day cruise off the coast of San Diego, February 3, 2023.

The cruise provided guests with a unique opportunity to get an inside look at the workings and equipment of a naval vessel and provided Sailors with a chance to show off their work-life to their loved ones.

“I’m excited to show my family how we live, how we do things and what the day-to-day life on Tripoli is like,” said Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Roberto Melendrez, from Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Guests had the opportunity to observe the flight operations of an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, MH-60R Sea Hawks, UH-1Y Venom, AH-1Z Viper, and CH-53E Super Stallion.

Tripoli’s engineering department Sailors set up stations to demonstrate how the ship responds in various emergency situations and showcased the equipment utilized.

“Getting to see all this [flight operations], the efficiency of the crew and the raw power of the aircraft. It really gives me hope and makes me proud to be an American,” said Rhett Gaeir, a math teacher at Granite Hills High School.

The Morale, Welfare, and Recreation committee set up basketball, corn hole, golf, and other games in the hangar bay for guests to enjoy. Sailors also led their guests on tours of various work centers around the ship such as the bridge, primary flight control, and the central control station.

“We are truly honored to have so many of our friends and family members get underway with us today,” said Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of USS Tripoli. “This cruise was a great opportunity for the best crew on the waterfront to showcase the incredible work they do every day.”

The friends and family day cruise is Tripoli’s last underway before entering a scheduled maintenance period.

Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego.

