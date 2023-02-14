Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIC adopts official emblem for school use

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Story by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    On February 18, 1949, The Institute of Heraldry approved a distinctive insignia for the Counter Intelligence Corps (CIC) School, which had been established at Fort Holabird, Maryland, in October 1945. The emblem shows the sphinx holding the “Lamp of Knowledge” between its forelegs. This symbolized the protection of knowledge through courage and discretion. Under the sphinx was a braided ribbon of golden yellow and purple, which were then considered the colors of Military Intelligence, but more accurately of counterintelligence. The shield, a symbol of defense, contained an open book within the many points of a compass, representing the study and evaluation of information from multiple sources. Finally, the motto, “Custos Fidelitatis” written on a scroll along the bottom of the emblem translated as “Guardians of Loyalty.”

