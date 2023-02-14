Minute of History: From troop rations to commissary shelves, cereal has proved to be a popular breakfast option for the military

Courtesy Photo | Commissaries lime this one at Brunssum, the Netherlands, have plenty of cereal options...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commissaries lime this one at Brunssum, the Netherlands, have plenty of cereal options at significant savings for eligible patrons. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The United States has been producing ready-made cereals for over 130 years. As cereals gained popularity in commercial grocery stores, they also proved to be a beloved breakfast option for the military in troop rations and commissary shelves.



There are so many different kinds of cereals for service members and their families to choose from at their local commissary – dry cold cereal or hot cereals, either instant or cooked, said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) director.



“When you’re in the field you appreciate those special treats in your rations, and cereals have always been that bonus for us,” Saucedo said. “Back in garrison, we want service members and their families to know if they’re not buying their cereal in their commissary, they’re missing out on overall savings of at least 25 percent compared to prices at ‘outside the gate’ grocery stores – that means savings of at least $50 on a $200 grocery bill!”



So, what’s the story behind cereal and the U.S. military?



During the American Civil War, 1861-1865, Schumacher’s Oats were a mainstay for the troops. More than 50 years later during World War I, little had changed as oatmeal and cream of wheat remained popular.



During World War II, some government nutritionists teamed up with several American cereal companies and began adding dry cereal to the B Unit ration kits of soldiers. Of course, these rations didn’t contain the sugar sparkles or prizes found in many popular children’s cereals. However, they did have a mixture of oats, rice and wheat cereal in a small brown package.



By the Vietnam War, the military B-4 ration can also had dry cereal. Today, military MREs also contain dry cereal and the dining facilities serve individual-sized cereals on their breakfast line.



For the nutritiously conscious, certain breakfast cereals can be an important source of energy, carbohydrates, protein and fiber as well as vitamins E, B, magnesium and zinc, and many contain little to no sugar and are very high in fiber.



And if it’s about making nutritious choices and saving money on cereal, Saucedo encourages service members and their families to shop their commissary.



“If you purchase the right kind of cereal, it can be a good way to start your day,” Saucedo said. “And, if you bought that cereal at your local commissary, you’ve purchased a popular breakfast treat at the best possible savings.”

