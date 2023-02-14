NETCOM continues modernization efforts

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Data is the strategic asset of future. Investing in digital transformation and the modernization of the Army’s underlying network and computer infrastructure is essential to mission success. As Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) continues to support the Army’s Digital Transformation Strategy, we continue to make strides with the NETCOM piloted program, Army Google Workspace (AGWS).



The first Army system under the Department of Defense’s Zero Trust, the Army chose AGWS to support new entrant Soldiers, Cadets, Army Reserve, Army National Guard other populations without access to the Department of Defense Enterprise Email (DEE). The AGWS platform delivers significantly enhanced technology solutions that are cost-effective, efficient and secure.



Currently, there are over 158,000 active AGWS accounts. As of February 2023, there are also approximately 40,000 U.S. Army Forces Command users without access to DEE, who NETCOM will provision with an AGWS account in the coming weeks.



One of the current drawbacks of AGWS is users do not have the capability to access the DOD directory, making it impossible to access DOD contacts in the system. As NETCOM continues to streamline the authentication path to reduce technical complexity, the engineers working behind-the-scenes are directly integrating AGWS with DEE by October 2023. This will give AGWS users full access to the DOD directory.



NETCOM supports 1.4 million endpoints worldwide. Our systems are under attack every day, and NETCOM's efforts help keep the warfighter's networks safe. However, we must all remain vigilant with our personal networks to prevent security threats to Soldiers, leaders and families. In support of cybersecurity and a remote workforce, NETCOM is currently working to implement common access card encryptions for AGWS. This ensures users can securely process DOD data from their remote locations.



Finally, NETCOM is supporting approximately 4200 users who migrated from Defense Information Systems Agency Enterprise Email, and now have dual Microsoft 365 and AGWS email accounts. After June 1, those dual users will lose their Google licenses, and 20 days later, those accounts will be deleted. This means they will lose access to any information in AGWS.



The NETCOM team has been sending these 4200 users emails, to both accounts, with instructions over the last four months. However, it has proven difficult to reach users who may not have received the external messaging about AGWS and the transition from DEE. The NETCOM AGWS team will continue to try to locate these users before they lose access to their valuable data.



Digital transformation represents a shift in operations and culture that fundamentally changes how organizations deliver value through the adoption of advanced technology such as cloud data. As we build the Army of 2030, NETCOM will continue to help transform how the warfighter gets the message through.



For more information about access to an AGWS account, please contact the Army Enterprise Service Desk Worldwide at 1-866-335-ARMY.

