20th Intelligence Squadron, Detachment 1 inactivates in the 363d ISR Wing

The 20th Intelligence Squadron, Detachment 1 was activated out of the ashes of the 15th Intelligence Squadron inactivation on Feb. 2, 2022. Just over a year later, the 20 IS, Det 1 was inactivated during a ceremony, Feb. 10, 2023 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.



“Last year, in my activation speech, I said ‘by becoming a part of the 20th, they joined a rich heritage dating back to World War II,’” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Durham, 20 IS commander out of Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. “Today, the members of Detachment 1 have stood on the shoulders of giants and not only added to that legacy but made their own imprint in the defense of our nation.”



Detachment 1’s mission was to conduct target systems analysis, intermediate target development, non-kinetic vulnerability characterizations, and exercise support for the 609th Air Operations Center and USCENTCOM Area of Responsibility, converging with their co-located and mission-aligned 497th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group Analysis and Exploitation Teams.



According to the Organizational Change Request, to better meet the demands of future operating environments, the 363d ISR Group has reshaped targeting and analysis operations in the Group. This was accomplished by realigning existing units into regionally-focused, all-domain targeting squadrons, each of which conducts the full spectrum of target development missions. Optimizing squadron size and structure within the constraints of existing manpower requires consolidating the then four existing squadrons into three larger, standardized squadrons. The 15 IS was chosen for inactivation to enable the new 363 ISRG structure. The existing 15 IS regionally-focused Target Systems Analysis flights were realigned to the 17 IS, 20 IS, and 36 IS to establish integrated TSA missions within those units. This created squadrons with embedded all-domain expertise, the full spectrum of targeting capabilities, and the ability to focus on a single Air Component’s requirement to streamline warfighter integration for current and future fights. The 363d ISR Group’s consolidation from four to three squadrons involved relocation of officer, enlisted, and civilian billets from JBLE units to the 20 IS at Offutt AFB, NE. These billets represented new analysis, cyber, and signals intelligence capabilities not then available to 20 IS.



Moreover, to allow time for filling of the new military billets at the 20 IS and transfer and hiring for the civilian billets, a Detachment was established at JBLE to allow for mission transition and to facilitate personnel transfer in a responsible manner. These resources were organized into Detachment 1, 20 IS to immediately integrate all-domain capability into the single, geographically separated squadron. All necessary military and civilian billets have been successfully transferred to the 20 IS.



Transitioning their focus from INDOPACOM to CENTCOM as they stood up, the 20 IS, Det 1 completed an orientation of a new area of responsibility and production mission re-training in a quarter of the standard amount of time, while mitigating a 40-percent manning gap and helped achieve a wing reorganization milestone.



Additionally, during this time, their adversary target system study enabled the overhaul of a sub-unified command’s war plan, garnering the 16th Air Force commander’s endorsement to the Director of the National Security Agency.



“Over the last year, despite being few in numbers, there were multiple examples where this team has provided actionable targeting intelligence to joint planners and decision-makers weeks-to-months ahead of schedule,” Durham said. “Their efforts contributed to the 20th Intelligence Squadron earning the Group’s Verne Orr Award, recognizing the unit with the most effective use of human resources. All of this would not have been possible without the steadfast and caring leadership that Maj. Campbell, Master Sgt. [Stephen] Perakes, and Mr. [Frank] Squillace provided throughout the Detachment’s existence. Their dedication to the people, families, and quality of work have been outstanding.”



Prior to relinquishing command, Campbell was presented the Meritorious Service Medal.



During his command, Campbell commanded the 15th Intelligence Squadron for 12 weeks, managing the publication of seven target systems analysis studies and 137 targeting products, and executing the Wing’s first-ever Agile Combat Employment Model to fill a coronavirus-driven manning gap in a Joint Chiefs of Staff exercise. He also managed the inactivation of his squadron and activation of a new detachment, commanding 26 Airmen and refocusing to a new theater, where he directed production of 37 targeting products and 18 high-priority non-lethal characterizations, the first of their kind in that theater, driving the formation of 12 flexible response options for the Secretary of Defense.



Additionally, Campbell led the Detachment through a Wing Inspector General Vertical Inspection only three months after activation, earning a perfect zero discrepancies across 26 programs with the Wing’s smallest support staff.



Following his award presentation, Campbell gave his final remarks before rendering his final salute as the commander of the Phoenixes and thanked all his former leaders and current commanders who helped him along his career. While he took the time to share stories of former and present members of the Detachment, he made sure to acknowledge his command team.



“Mr. ‘Squid’ Squillace, our Det’s senior intel analyst and senior civilian, brought a breadth of targeting knowledge and experience with production that was absolutely critical to our mission survival this year,” said Campbell. “Your advice, experience, recommendations, and networks helped me to establish our vector and work through some crazy problems during your tenure.”



Campbell also recognized Master Sgt. Rafael Soriano, who was scheduled to retire from the military later in the afternoon, and Master Sgt. Perakes, the 20 IS, Det 1 senior enlisted leader.



“I think it’s fitting that the Det closes before his retirement later today,” he said. “Given the time, effort, and mentorship he’s put into me and the Airmen of the Det, it’s right that he should get to see us close while he’s still ‘our shirt’.”



Campbell did not forget about his partner in crime - Master Sergeant Perakes.



“Apparently my work spouse, this man has poured his heart and soul into the Airmen of Det 1,” said Campbell. “As my SEL, his advice was impeccable. His work ethic was amazing. If it wasn’t for P-ROCK, we wouldn’t have made it through those first few chaotic months. I know he’ll crush it at ACC, just like he does at whatever he puts his mind to.”



The future of the Airmen who were not transferred to the 20 IS will continue their work with the 17 IS, 36 IS, 363d ISR Group staff, the 497th ISR Group, the 1st Operations Support Squadron and Air Combat Command/A32D staff.



“To the men and women of the Det – I would wish you good luck, but your skills and talents will make your own luck,” Campbell said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I look forward to seeing you thrive around the base.”

