433rd Training Squadron: End of an ERA

Photo By Daniel Cruz | More than 600 Airmen assigned to the 433rd Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, February 8-9 2023. Lt. Gen. Richard G. Moore, Jr.,Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Cruz)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas –The 433rd Training Squadron is Total Force in action. The squadron, which falls under the 340th Flying Training Group at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, is comprised of Total Force Airmen who accomplish the basic military training mission — motivate, train, and inspire the next generation of Airmen and Guardians with the foundation to deliver 21st Century Airpower.



In May 2020, the squadron, stood up as a line squadron alongside the active duty, inviting Reserve Military Training Instructors to return to the squadron to lead its trainees through 7.5 weeks of training.



Prior to COVID, the 433rd TRS Reserve MTIs were embedded in with the other seven Regular Air Force (active duty) squadrons to support the Basic Military Training mission.



When COVID-19 threatened to stop the basic military training pipeline in 2020, it was the 433rd TRS that came to the rescue. The 737th Training Group needed an additional line squadron to make their plan of “one squadron, same week of training” concept work. The 433rd TRS became that additional squadron.



“The last two years the men and women of the 433rd have proven that the Total Force model works” Maj. Robert Glover, 433rd TRS commander. “The men and women of the 433rd TRS are a prime example of how critical our Total Force Reserve Airmen are”.



The 433rd TRS surged amid a global health crisis and helped ensure Air Force Basic Military Training never stopped.



The 433rd TRS accomplishments has been highlighted by Business Insider through a video titled “What New Recruits Go Through in Boot Camp’’, which has been viewed over 7 million times. The squadron was also featured in an article by San Antonio Express News, “Outworking COVID in San Antonio, Air Force kept basic training going” which was read nearly 39 million times. This article outlined the squadrons Total Force Integration operations.



Additionally, the squadron played a significant role in the production for Air Force Recruiting videos that provided specific weeks of training for potential recruits with vital information before arriving to BMT.



The 433rd TRS was also a part of the BMT curriculum being digitized with trainees being supplied with tablets to review study guides, training guides and testable material.



After 825 days the 433rd Training Squadron was the first to execute the two-day graduation events on Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9. Since May 2020, the squadron has graduated over 10,000 Airmen.



“Working at the 433rd TRS under the Total Force Integration concept with reservists leading the way has been the most amazing and rewarding experience I have ever had,” said Master Sgt. Mikesha Jones, Reserve Military Training Recruiting Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge. “The capabilities we possessed has really shown through with the success we have seen in our Airmen. I am proud to a reserve MTI and to be a part of the 433rd TRS.



Feb. 9 was the squadron’s final graduation as a line squadron, and the personnel will return to embedding within the active-duty squadrons who currently execute the BMT mission.



"The support they provided this past 2.5 years has been invaluable to the mission,” Glover said. “The 433 MTIs aren’t leaving the BMT family, they are just returning to their previous support role.”



