Makin Island Sailors, 13th MEU Marines volunteer in Singapore

Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and Marines with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participated in several community relations events during their visit in Singapore, Feb. 1-9, 2023.

The events served as a collaborative effort between Sailors, Marines and locals of Singapore in order to promote community engagement and bilateral partnership.



Service members interacted with children through games, songs and dancing at Child At Street 11, an early childhood education provider.

“I’m always looking forward to any opportunity to contribute to a better community and believe the command did an excellent job at putting this event together,” said Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jada Nisbett. “I had a great time working alongside my shipmates and the local Singaporeans.”



Additionally they pre-packaged, delivered and fed residents through the Food Bank Singapore and Willing Hearts Food Kitchen. Food Bank Singapore sources and acquires more than 800,000 kilograms of food annually for their network of beneficiary organizations. The Willing Hearts Food Kitchen prepares, cooks and distributes around 7,000 meals to over 70 locations throughout Singapore.

“Poverty not only affects us in America, but around the world as well. It was a great opportunity to provide much needed services to the local community,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Donte Phillips.

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.