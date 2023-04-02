Military Volunteers Judge JROTC Competition in Shelton

Photo By Seaman Sophia Brooks | Service members from military commands in the Pacific Northwest compare scores after a...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Sophia Brooks | Service members from military commands in the Pacific Northwest compare scores after a drill performance during a regional Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps competition at Shelton High School in Shelton, Washington, Feb. 4, 2023. Active duty members from all service branches participated as judges for the competition, which brought local high school JROTC students together to compete in a series of four events including color guard, physical fitness, academics and a military-style ceremonial drill performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Brooks) see less | View Image Page

SHELTON, Wash. – Rain is pouring down, limits are being pushed and encouraging yells are coming from

the sidelines.



Eight teams from different western Washington high schools traveled to Shelton High School, Feb. 4, to

compete in a regional Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps competition. Alongside them are 20 active-

duty service members who are there to judge performances and motivate cadets to excel throughout the

event.



The regional JROTC competitions take place four times each season, leading up to a championship meet.

These competitions typically last 10-12 hours and consist of four main competition events: color guard

performances, an academic test, physical fitness, and military-style ceremonial drill performances. During

each event, judges inspect cadets’ performances. The cadets in attendance came from eight schools in

surrounding counties of the Columbia River Division, with some cadets traveling over two hours to attend.

Cadets participating in JROTC programs focus on an education of service and leadership.



“Our course prepares cadets for the first eight weeks in their military career path, which starts at basic

training,” said Stephen Gonczi, a retired Navy chief petty officer and naval science instructor for the

Shelton High School JROTC program. “We teach them uniform, grooming, citizenship, Navy knowledge,

drill and physical fitness. The interaction of active-duty service members and cadets helps foster

community relationships and role modeling. These cadets get to see our Sailors and Soldiers – some

fresh out of high school themselves – as the real thing.”



The judges for each event consisted of service members from multiple regional military commands who

volunteered for the Saturday competition. For many of the volunteers, this was their first experience at a

JROTC competition.



One of the Sailors, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Obando Estella, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training

Command Bremerton, had previously volunteered at a similar event in Port Orchard, Washington. Estella

said she wanted to branch out in the community and show the importance of interacting with young kids

who are interested in joining the service.



The majority of the volunteers worked as physical training judges for the cadets. The physical fitness

assessment included timed pushups, sit-ups and a one-mile run. The volunteers would demonstrate each

move for the kids and then score their test performances. During each test, volunteers were right beside

the cadets, motivating them every chance they could.



“These judges were so nice,” said Cadet Lt. Col. Rachel Rosario, a Washington High School student. “They

were so encouraging.”



Since joining JROTC, Rosario said she has become more assertive and disciplined for her future in the

U.S. Marine Corps. Within her team, Rosario is the PT commander, carries the Washington State flag in

the color guard, and is the element leader for drill. Though many cadets play multiple roles within their

programs, each one trains for months to prepare for the competitions.



“We've already put in so much work,” said Rosario. “Being able to show people how much work you've put

in, even if your performance is only two minutes long. It's really, really encouraging. It tells you that you're

doing a good job, even if you don't place. You still know that people want to see you.”



“I didn’t have a lot of this influence growing up with service members and coming to JROTC because I

didn’t have that at my high school,” said Hospitalman Paul Ian Naguna, NMRTC Bremerton. “So, I wanted

to try to influence them to show them really how fun it is.”



Naguna volunteered as a PT judge like Estella did. He knelt down beside the cadets during sit-ups and

pushups, counting every repetition. He ran alongside the kids during the group run, encouraging them at

every step--even in the pouring rain.



“Honestly, the run, which is one of my least favorite parts about physical fitness as a whole, was probably

my favorite part,” said Naguna. “Getting to motivate the kids, motivate how they run and really helping

them push, I think that was probably one of my favorite things about volunteering today.”



Even though spending a Saturday in the cold rain isn’t how most people would choose to enjoy their

weekend, these Sailors knew that supporting the kids, and potential future service members, was more

important.



“I came out today to motivate the next generation of warfighters, whether that’s for the Navy, Air Force,

Marine Corps or Army,” said Hospitalman Seaman Derek Puskarich, NMRTC Bremerton. “I came out to

have a good time and show the kids that there is more to the Navy and the Armed Forces than running

around with weapons.”



Volunteer work isn’t typically one of the first things that comes to mind when people think of the military,

but it is actually very common for the Armed Forces. Most service members volunteer at least monthly.

Volunteering helps the service members create positive change within their communities. One of the

Navy’s core values is commitment, which means we are committed to positive change and consistent

improvement. The service members who volunteered were doing just that, they were determined to help

the young cadets improve themselves individually and as a team.