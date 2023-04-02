Military Volunteers Judge JROTC Competition in Shelton

SHELTON, Wash. – Rain is pouring down, limits are being pushed and encouraging yells are coming from
the sidelines.
Eight teams from different western Washington high schools traveled to Shelton High School, Feb. 4, to
compete in a regional Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps competition. Alongside them are 20 active-
duty service members who are there to judge performances and motivate cadets to excel throughout the
event.
The regional JROTC competitions take place four times each season, leading up to a championship meet.
These competitions typically last 10-12 hours and consist of four main competition events: color guard
performances, an academic test, physical fitness, and military-style ceremonial drill performances. During
each event, judges inspect cadets’ performances. The cadets in attendance came from eight schools in
surrounding counties of the Columbia River Division, with some cadets traveling over two hours to attend.
Cadets participating in JROTC programs focus on an education of service and leadership.
“Our course prepares cadets for the first eight weeks in their military career path, which starts at basic
training,” said Stephen Gonczi, a retired Navy chief petty officer and naval science instructor for the
Shelton High School JROTC program. “We teach them uniform, grooming, citizenship, Navy knowledge,
drill and physical fitness. The interaction of active-duty service members and cadets helps foster
community relationships and role modeling. These cadets get to see our Sailors and Soldiers – some
fresh out of high school themselves – as the real thing.”
The judges for each event consisted of service members from multiple regional military commands who
volunteered for the Saturday competition. For many of the volunteers, this was their first experience at a
JROTC competition.
One of the Sailors, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Obando Estella, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training
Command Bremerton, had previously volunteered at a similar event in Port Orchard, Washington. Estella
said she wanted to branch out in the community and show the importance of interacting with young kids
who are interested in joining the service.
The majority of the volunteers worked as physical training judges for the cadets. The physical fitness
assessment included timed pushups, sit-ups and a one-mile run. The volunteers would demonstrate each
move for the kids and then score their test performances. During each test, volunteers were right beside
the cadets, motivating them every chance they could.
“These judges were so nice,” said Cadet Lt. Col. Rachel Rosario, a Washington High School student. “They
were so encouraging.”
Since joining JROTC, Rosario said she has become more assertive and disciplined for her future in the
U.S. Marine Corps. Within her team, Rosario is the PT commander, carries the Washington State flag in
the color guard, and is the element leader for drill. Though many cadets play multiple roles within their
programs, each one trains for months to prepare for the competitions.
“We've already put in so much work,” said Rosario. “Being able to show people how much work you've put
in, even if your performance is only two minutes long. It's really, really encouraging. It tells you that you're
doing a good job, even if you don't place. You still know that people want to see you.”
“I didn’t have a lot of this influence growing up with service members and coming to JROTC because I
didn’t have that at my high school,” said Hospitalman Paul Ian Naguna, NMRTC Bremerton. “So, I wanted
to try to influence them to show them really how fun it is.”
Naguna volunteered as a PT judge like Estella did. He knelt down beside the cadets during sit-ups and
pushups, counting every repetition. He ran alongside the kids during the group run, encouraging them at
every step--even in the pouring rain.
“Honestly, the run, which is one of my least favorite parts about physical fitness as a whole, was probably
my favorite part,” said Naguna. “Getting to motivate the kids, motivate how they run and really helping
them push, I think that was probably one of my favorite things about volunteering today.”
Even though spending a Saturday in the cold rain isn’t how most people would choose to enjoy their
weekend, these Sailors knew that supporting the kids, and potential future service members, was more
important.
“I came out today to motivate the next generation of warfighters, whether that’s for the Navy, Air Force,
Marine Corps or Army,” said Hospitalman Seaman Derek Puskarich, NMRTC Bremerton. “I came out to
have a good time and show the kids that there is more to the Navy and the Armed Forces than running
around with weapons.”
Volunteer work isn’t typically one of the first things that comes to mind when people think of the military,
but it is actually very common for the Armed Forces. Most service members volunteer at least monthly.
Volunteering helps the service members create positive change within their communities. One of the
Navy’s core values is commitment, which means we are committed to positive change and consistent
improvement. The service members who volunteered were doing just that, they were determined to help
the young cadets improve themselves individually and as a team.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 19:08
|Story ID:
|438399
|Location:
|SHELTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Volunteers Judge JROTC Competition in Shelton, by SN Sophia Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT