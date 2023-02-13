NAVSUP FLC San Diego 5G Smart Warehouse Team member receives the DON IT Excellence ‘Modernize’ Award

Photo By Tristan Pavlik | The Navy 5G Smart Warehouse wins the DON IT Excellence ‘Modernize’ Award at the...... read more read more Photo By Tristan Pavlik | The Navy 5G Smart Warehouse wins the DON IT Excellence ‘Modernize’ Award at the Department of the Navy Information Technology Conference, West Coast in San Diego, Feb. 13. The Navy 5G Smart Warehouse team, comprised of employees from Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, Naval Supply Systems Command, and NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego, was awarded the Modernize award for both their demonstration of cross-organizational teamwork and accomplishment in establishing the Navy’s first 5G network supporting an operational warehouse at NBC. (U.S. Navy photo by Tristan Pavlik) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego employee, Steven Burrill, was proud to join his colleagues on the Navy 5G Smart Warehouse team as they accepted the DON IT Excellence ‘Modernize’ Award at the Department of the Navy Information Technology Conference, West Coast in San Diego, Feb. 13.



“We, the Navy 5G Smart Warehouse team, are honored to receive this award and to be recognized for our efforts however, the true satisfaction will be when we are able to scale these capabilities to have a positive impact on our warfighters and DoD civilians,” Said Burrill. “We have a lot of work to do and hope that the recognition we receive will help promulgate the importance of 5G enabled technologies across DON and DOD.”



Steven Burrill is the Naval Base Coronado (NBC) 5G Smart Warehouse logistics program lead and has worked on the 5G Smart Warehouse project since late 2019.



The Navy 5G Smart Warehouse team, comprised of employees from Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, Naval Supply Systems Command, and NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego, was awarded the Modernize award for both their demonstration of cross-organizational teamwork and accomplishment in establishing the Navy’s first 5G network supporting an operational warehouse at NBC.



DON Chief Information Officer Aaron Weis, Lt. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, and Rear Adm. Tracy Hines, Navy Cyber Security Division Director, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, presented the award to the team, which as stated by the DON IT, recognize the distinguished contributions in accelerating key objectives of the DON’s Information Superiority Vision to Modernize, Innovate and Defend the Department’s IT infrastructure and capabilities, utilizing data and the workforce to advance the vision.



The Smart Warehouse technologies include: a native 5G Core and Edge Computing network capable of providing high speed data rates, a Zero Trust Architecture, vertical lift modules, package tracking using a radio frequency identification (RFID) grid, and customer self-pickup Smart Lockers. All are integrated by the Smart Warehouse Inventory Facility Tracking (SWIFT) application.



The award citation reads as follows:



The Navy 5G Smart Warehouse Team has used creativity, collaboration across Commands, and technical expertise to establish a 5G network to support the Navy's first 5G-enabled smart warehouse. As a result of the Team, a 5G network has now been installed, passed acceptance testing, and is ready to integrate network enhancements and warehouse automation technologies. The 5G Smart Warehouse Team has done an outstanding job collaborating across the Navy in technical oversight and management of 5G pilot site efforts.



Congratulations to the Navy 5G Smart Warehouse team on your accomplishment.



