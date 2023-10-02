436th AW recognizes 2022 Annual Award winners

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – The 436th Airlift Wing recognized the ‘best-of-the-best’ during its 2022 Annual Awards Ceremony in Hartly, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2023.

    More than 230 commanders, first sergeants, supervisors and family members came out to support the 52 nominees competing in their respective categories.

    Col. Matt Husemann, 436th AW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th AW command chief, presented the annual awards to the following winners:

    • Airman of the Year, Senior Airman Alexis Casey, 436th Operations Group
    • Noncommissioned officer of the Year, Tech. Sgt. Derreck Day, 436th OG
    • Senior noncommissioned officer of the Year, Master Sgt. Rachel Marks, 436th Mission Support Group
    • First Sergeant of the Year, Master Sgt. Perry Hardy, 436th MSG
    • Company Grade Officer of the Year, Capt. Cody Morcom, 436th Medical Group
    • Civilian Category I of the Year, Tony Peterson, 436th MSG
    • Civilian Category II of the Year, Angela Nartowicz, 436th AW Public Affairs
    • Civilian Category III of the Year, Kenneth Barnes, 436th MSG
    • Honor Guard member of the Year, Senior Airman Genesis McClendon, 436th MSG
    • Military Volunteer of the Year, Airman 1st Class Joaquin Zapata, 436th MSG
    • Department of Defense Civilian Volunteer of the Year, Talley Lane, 436th Mission Generation Group
    • Non-DoD Civilian Volunteer of the Year, Gary Kutsch, 436th AW Wing Staff
    • Key Spouse of the Year, Elena Spikes, 436th OG
    • Team of the Year, 436th MDG Healthcare Operations Squadron Pharmacy

    In his closing remarks, Husemann reflected on what Team Dover has done the past year in support of Ukraine and, most recently, the Turkiye earthquake relief.

    “We deliver hope each and every day around the globe, and what do we look into the future for?” said Husemann. “We look into the future so that we can continue to deliver hope in this amazing logistics power-projection platform we call Dover AFB. It’s not about the concrete we stand on, but about the heart of every Airman we get to work with. Thanks for what you do, thanks for rocking the mission.”

