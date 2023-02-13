American Soldiers participate in character development training in Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. – Soldiers recently participated in a training session that was designed to emphasize the importance of “trust” in the profession of arms.



Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Daniel D. Kang, the chaplain for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, hosted the training session for Soldiers serving at the one-of-a-kind command.



The first courses were conducted on Feb. 2 and Feb. 10 and the chaplain plans to hold the training sessions quarterly.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command supports military operations around the world and domestic authorities across the nation.



The command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Kang said the character development training session focused on the character, competence and commitment needed to honorably fulfill the oath of service and to serve with distinction in the U.S. Army.



“One of the characteristics of an Army professional is character,” said Kang. “Our nation and the American people trust us that the Army will serve the nation and accomplish missions ethically. We must continue to develop our character to maintain our readiness to serve the nation as an Army professional.”



Held at an offsite location, participants wore civilian clothes to contribute to honest discussions.



Born in Seoul, South Korea, Kang immigrated to the United States when he was 17 years old and calls Fayetteville, North Carolina, home.



Kang said “spiritual readiness” develops the personal qualities needed to deal with the hardships of life.



“These qualities form the basis for character, disposition, decision-making and integrity,” said Kang, who has served in the Army for 19 years and deployed to Iraq twice. “People develop their spiritual readiness from diverse value systems that stem from their religious, philosophical and human values.”

