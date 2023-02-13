The Army Surgeon General to speak at the return of the AMSUS Annual Meeting Two Army Medicine Soldiers to receive awards

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- The U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Command, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle will speak at AMSUS-The Society of Federal Health Professionals Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, from Feb. 13-16.



Dingle who regularly attends the event, will join the other U.S. service surgeons general on the Plenary Session Senior Leader Panel about service medical collaboration on Feb. 14, at 8:00 a.m. Dingle will also lead a discussion on Feb. 16, that will focus on Army Medicine in large scale combat operations.



Two Army Medicine Soldiers will be on hand to accept awards from the organization this year. Spc. Ciarra Medina, a pharmacy specialist at Bassett Army Community Hospital (BACH) in Alaska, will receive the William Gorgas Preventative Medicine Award and Sgt. Tomas Martinez, an operating room technician at BACH, will be awarded the Lewis L. Seaman Award for Outstanding Operational Support.



This will be the first AMSUS in-person annual meeting since the global COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 2,000 military health and medical professionals and influencers from the U.S, and beyond typically attend the event at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.



The annual event is a great opportunity to engage with Army medical leaders and to learn and collaborate with health professionals from across the nation. Attending health professionals can also earn continuing medical education (CME) credits as well.



Many Army Medicine professionals will also attend and/or speak at the meeting. For a schedule of events, click here: https://www.amsus.org/2023-annual-meeting-registration-and-hotel/.



AMSUS is a non-profit, member-based association that provides education and professional development benefits to support federal health professionals and their missions at the Departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Health and Human Services, and Homeland Security; and its industry partners and advocates for advancing health for all.

