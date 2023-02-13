Vermont National Guard Members Deploy for Medical Training Exercise in Senegal

Colchester, Vt. - On Friday, February 17, a group of Vermont National Guard members will depart for Thies, Senegal, to participate in a medical training exercise through the State Partnership Program.



The training, part of the State Partnership Program, will run for about two weeks.



The Vermont National Guard members, who are mainly assigned to the Garrison Support Command Medical Detachment out of Colchester, will be supported by Soldiers from Charlie Medical, 186th Brigade Support Battalion out of Winooski, and Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing’s Medical Group, will work alongside Senegalese civilian and military medical professionals for peer-to-peer medical collaboration in a variety of medical specialties. In addition to helping patients, Vermont and Senegalese will share best practices.



"This training exercise provides us the opportunity to not only enhance our own medical skills, but also to share expertise with Senegalese medical professionals," said Lt. Col. James Burrows, the Vermont National Guard officer-in-charge for the exercise. "These are incredible opportunities for our Soldiers and Airmen to experience a totally new environment, work with international counterparts, and practice our skills in a real-world environment."



The Vermont National Guard has a long history of supporting international peacekeeping and humanitarian missions through the State Partnership Program. This training exercise is just one example of the many ways in which it helps to build strong partnerships with countries around the world.



The Vermont National Guard has been partnered with Senegal for 15 years through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The program started in 1993. Vermont also shares a partnership with North Macedonia since 1993 and the Republic of Austria since 2022. This is the sixth iteration of the medical training exercise in Senegal since 2018.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 02.13.2023 15:32 Story ID: 438367 Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US Web Views: 82 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont National Guard Members Deploy for Medical Training Exercise in Senegal, by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.